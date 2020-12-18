Essential reporting in volatile times.

LAND TRANSFERS

David R. and Diana Duncan to Melissa L. Reynolds, two parcels in Union Township, $185,000.

James L. Reed to James L. and Judith Reed, 1.4 acres in Fayette Township, $39,035.

Tyler Dowty to Jill Bange, a parcel in Chesapeake, $171,900.

Daniel K. Reynolds to Harry R. and Devona K. Kingery, a parcel in Perry Township, $125,000.

George W and Nancy Cremeans to Jennifer S. and James M. Thomas Jr., two parcels in Rome Township, $150,000.

Gary E. and Anna Vaughan to Jeremy L. and Kayla McCoy, a parcel in Perry Township, $1,200.

Ronie and Elaine Johnson to Jeremy S. Lemaster, two acres in Rome Township, $170,000.

William M. and Deanna R. Crowe to Jim L. and Jo E. Bowman, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $175,000.

Dwight and Tesla Blackburn to Paul D. Martin et al., two parcels in Elizabeth Township, property valued at $5,000.

Keith A. and Tina R. Harper to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., 6.86 acres in Upper Township, $26,500.

Jonathan A. and Martha A. Elliott to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., three parcels in Rome Township, $40,500.

Newatha Perry-Myers to James D. and Debra Hayes, 1.27 acres in Fayette Township, $64,251.

Keith K. Copley to Citibank, a parcel in Union Township, $50,500.

Charles J. Cassity et al. to Josh A. and Paige R. Clifton, three parcels in Elizabeth Township, $164,000 Mark F. Wilson et al. to Ethan M. and Saah Jo Baer, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $20,000.

Stephen P. and Brenda L. Woods to Jason T. Joseph and Courtney G. Vance-Joseph, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $124,000.

Terri L. Tyler et al. to Madison N. Heiler and Timothy A. Heiler III, a parcel in Union Township, $198,000.

Ken and Debra Boggs to Timothy and Carley McComas, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $92,500.

Robert J. and Hannah Downs to Emily Jamison, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $135,000.

Leigh A. Allen to Andrew J. and Bonnie B. Kelley, a parcel in South Point, $182,500.

G&G Properties & Investments LLC to Andrew Gibson, two parcels in Perry Township, $3,000.

Freddie E. Robinson Jr. to Herman Baldwin, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $113,000.

Joshua D. and Stevie M. Boster, 6.23 acres in Union Township, $259,835.

McKinley M. Boles IV to Eric D. and Whitney Faith, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $109,500.

Kevin D. and Jessica N. MacDonald to Jason P. and Kelly A. Smith, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $265,000.

Wilmington Trust to KCX Enterprises LLC, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $38,000.

Helen M. Blankenship to Danny and Teresa Fields, 44.64 acres in Windsor Township, $50,000.

