LAND TRANSFERS
Anveel’s Antique Mall LLC to Macra Trucking Inc., a parcel in Rome Township, $149,000.
Edith Daniels to Thomas E. Schwab, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $73,400.
Tonya A. Grieco to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., a parcel in Proctorville, $39,486.
Brent E. and Rebecca R. Thompson to James Harris, 12.13 acres in Upper Township, $18,000.
John D. and Deana Akers to Jacob C. Graybeal, a parcel in Mason Township, $133,500.
Ralph Justice to EJTR, Ltd., a parcel in Upper Township, $3,500.
Steward S. and Nancy S. Matney to Willow Wood Storage Center LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $15,000.
Paula A. Kinney et al to Bradley Cantrell, a parcel in Fayette Township, $19,360.
Rayshea L. Taylor to David Ashworth, a parcel in Perry Township, $17,077.
Brian R. Salmons to Lester G. and Ryan S. Milk, two parcels in Lawrence Township, $50,000.
Danny D. and Melanie M. Freeman to Eric and Donna Cooper, two parcels in Perry Township, $50,000.
Aaron K. Gibson II et al to Dylan M. and Rachel L. Rutt, two parcels in Fayette Township, $150,000.
Jason and Tawnya Runyon to Brent Sierer et al, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $220,000.
Anita S. Malone to Robert E. Malone, a parcel in Perry Township, $38,000.
Joseph M. and Cathy A. Newell to Charles McKenzie et al, 60.49 acres in Symmes Township, $346,000.
Jerry L. and Stacy L. Perry to Charles E. Philabaun Jr. and Frances L. Philabaun, a parcel in South Point, $239,800.
Ehren and Amanda Lowers to Norma N. Clark, a parcel in Union Township, $171,500.
Judith A. Lozier to Frances and Bert Barker, a parcel in Perry Township, $70,000.
Lisa B. Cooke to MAC Direct, LLC, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $23,000.
Franklin and Delilah A. Ferris to James T. Michels et al, a parcel in Union Township, $162,000.
John K. and Mary J. Thomas to Fred and Cynthia Farley, two parcels in Union Township, $80,000.
William Allen et al to Anna R. and Michael R. Malone, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $25,000.
Heath A. Steele to Joseph E. and Amanda S. Randolph, two parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $100,000.
Lucrecia Bench to Shawn Cremeans, two parcels in Rome Township, $113,000.
Warren B. and Christal M. Smith to Cody Crawford, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $119,900.
Randy S. and Barbara J. Greathouse to McKenzie P. Thompson, a parcel in South Point, $100,000.
Christopher Parsons et al to Village Professionals LLC, three parcels in Rome Township, $120,000.
SKYOK LLC, to Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $117,000.
Jeffrey A. and Tammy L. Blofeld to Victor Gorby, a parcel in Rome Township, $165,000.