LAND TRANSFERS

Melissa A. Lafon to Christopher D. Perry, two parcels in Perry Township, $85,800.

Melissa D. Baker to Jolaina Rachelle Russell, two parcels in Rome Township, $190,000.

Richard K. and Rebecca L. Stewart to Courtney L. Wilson, a parcel in South Point, $134,000.

Michael W. Filkins to Michael K. Henson, 10.11 acres in Lawrence Township, $164,900.

Wells Fargo Bank to David B. and Kristie A. Skinner, a parcel in Rome Township, $25,000.

Charles S. White to Melany Butcher, three parcels in Union Township, $104,220.

Countrytyme Land Specialists Ltd., to Hal A. and Mary A. Newhouser, 1.71 acres in Upper Township, $500.

Countrytyme Land Specialists to L&L Excavating and Land Clearing LLC, 313.13 acres in Upper Township, $345,400.

James Pancake et al to Shanna Watson et al, two parcels in Perry Township, $35,000.

Heather and Edgar McFann to Ronald and Linda McGraw, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $32,000.

Michael R. Phillips to Marvin E. and Stephanie R. Henson, a parcel in Chesapeake, $140,000.

Citizens Deposit Bank and Trust to Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, 2.63 acres in Proctorville, $150,000.

Citizens Deposit Bank and Trust to Reconstituted Properties LLC, 4.59 acres in Rome Township, $260,000.

Robert and Roberta McCune to Michael and Sally Dudley, a parcel in Union Township, $400,000.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Michael Patrick Douglas, 54, and Theresa Mae Smoot, 49, South Point.

Patrick Thomas Akers, 51, and Natasha Lynn McComas, 46, Chesapeake.

