THH&K to James and Debra Hayes, 38.16 aces in Perry Township, $10,000.
Jasper and Della Rigney to Michael B. and Lindsey L. Smith, 5.19 aces in Union Township, $165,000.
Donna J. Jack et al. to Nancy A. Hutchison, two parcels in Union Township, $237.50.
Earle T. Cox et al. to Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust, a parcel in Perry Township, $58,667.
Leah and Eric Horton to James M. and Carmen Shannon, a parcel in Perry Township, $155,000.
Danny J. and Lorelei Holschuh et al. to Frederick Landers, eight parcels in Windsor Township, $75,000.
David H. High to Paige Property Investments LLC, a parcel in Union Township, $69,000.
Darlene Langham to Joseph M. and Ashley F. Cremeans, a parcel in Fayette Township, $8,000.
Robert D. and Leola P. Boston to Bonnie J. McCoy, a parcel in Rome Township, $80,000.
Benjamin Fitts et al. to Thomas A. Artis, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $18,000.
Mark T. and Kristen R. Tabor to Joshua A. and Kayla Moore, a parcel in South Point, $225,000.
Estate of Floyd H. Lucas to Alicia Lucas, two parcels in Rome Township, $35,380.
James D. and Debra Hayes to Rachel Jackson, two parcels in Perry Township, $110,000.
Pure Platinum Investments LLC to Kindra Harris et al., a parcel in Chesapeake, $145,000.
Clyde K. and Alice F. Bloomfield to Jason P. and Kerri N. Lautensieger, a parcel in Washington Township, $24,000.
Dana M. Riley et al. to Brian Nelson, a parcel in South Point, $60,000.
George C. and Ruby C. McComas et al. to John V. and Stella Stevens, two parcels in Proctorville, $43,500.
Lisa Ann Holland, 50, Hazard, Kentucky, and Laura Michelle Neel, 39, Chesapeake.
Matthew Stephen Wright, 29, and Hannah Elizabeth Higley, 24, Chesapeake.
Estate Michael Gallion vs. Lawrence County Treasurer, $13,238.87 plus interest allegedly due for lien and for property to be sold.
Tax Ease, Ohio, Dallas, Texas, vs. Cecil E Riggs Jr., north 3rd Street, Ironton, suit filed seeking back taxes.
Arvest Central Mortgage Co., Little Rock, Arkansas, vs. Christopher D. Taylor, Lawrence Street, South Point, et al., $111,512 plus interest allegedly due.
PennyMac Loan Services, Westlake Village, California, vs. Deric P. and Bethany N. Hill, Township Road 275, Proctorville, $$127,130.36 plus costs allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Tammy Taylor, Overby Road, Huntington, vs. Samuel L. Rader, Private drive 16760, Chesapeake, et al., for an unspecified amount of damages and costs allegedly due and for a jury trial.
U.S. Bank National Association, Coppell, Texas, vs. Charles E. and Brenda Maxey, 400 block of 2nd Avenue, Chesapeake, et al., $133,094.98 plus interest allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Kimberly D. Schmidt, Elita ane, Flatwoods, Kentucky, vs. Charles Barker, Sugar Branch Road, Wayne, West Virginia, for an unspecified amount of damages, costs and attorney fees allegedly due and for a jury trial.
Everett E. Richendollar, North Kenova Road, South Point, vs. Great American Construction, County Road 18, South Point, et al., appeal filed seeking workers compensation benefits.
Tammac Corp., Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, vs. Jami R. Smith-Hunter, Ohio 217, Scottown, et al., for possession of manufactured home or for $50,543.25 plus interest allegedly due.
One Main Financial, Evansville, Indiana, vs. Jeff W. Depriest, Township Road 150, Pedro, $2,651.66 plus interest and costs allegedly due.