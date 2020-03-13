LAND TRANSFERS
Jessica St. James to Samantha Clark, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $78,000.
Estate of Wesley F. Paulsen to Joseph E. Stanzione Jr. et al, a parcel in Symmes Township, $15,000.
Michael J. Graves to Thomas and Dolores Gillenwater, a parcel in Perry Township, $27,900.
Brenda L. Jenkins to E&E Ranch, LLC, 76.39 acres in Lawrence Township, $80,000.
Homer E. Horner Jr. to Charles Horner, 1.25 acres in Lawrence Township, property valued at $3,132.50.
Szezpan and Elisa Zakrewski to Blessing Acre Farms Ltd., a parcel in Windsor Township, $33,500.
The Church of the Harvest to Paul E. and Beverly A. Hart et al, a parcel in Fayette Township, $120,000.
Jeremy R. and Elena Estep to Tyler R. and Alysha B. Hackworth, four parcels in Fayette Township, $182,000.
Bess Rice In., to Melissa A. Lewis, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $97,850.
Ryan A. and Mary E. Matney to Mark T. and Kristen R. Tabor, a parcel in South Point, $132,000.
Donna Hankins et al to Suzanne Triplett, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $26,500.
John Wickham et al to Donald A. and Marjorie L. Thomas, a parcel in Fayette Township, $152,500.
Rebecca Good Gonzalez to John A. and Courtney Skeans, a parcel in Rome Township, $304,000.
JH&H Rentals, LLC, to Hayley Cyrus, 43.72 acres in Lawrence Township, $273,000.
Vickie L. Nolte to Ashley Lynd, 3.13 acres in Fayette Township, $135,000.
Glenda Thompson et al to Jason P. and Kelly A. Smith, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $55,000.
Calvin L. Vinson to James and Deborah J. White, a parcel in Fayette Township, $14,500.
Kevin S. Hacker and Kelli Hacker to Patrick H. Rase et al, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $79,900.
Alan J. and Lauren K. Beam to Blair Demetroules, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $87,000.
Siratwena Nelson to Adam K. Baker, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $88,000.
Hany J. Guirgis et al to Matthew W. Clark, a parcel in Rome Township, $266,000.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Richard Clayton Kazee, 38, and Nancy Beth Akers, 38, Ironton.
Kevin Lee Titus, 25, Kenton, Ohio, and Hannah Christine Saxton, 25, South Point.
SUITS FILED
Progressive Specialty Insurance Co., Los Angeles, vs. Shawl R. Gue, County Road 1, South Point, et al, $30,991.52 plus interest and costs allegedly due.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, Columbus, Ohio, vs. Mary E. Jenkins, County Road 4, Pedro, et al, $66,069.27 plus interest and costs allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
OneMain Financial Group LLC, Columbus, vs. Linda Runyon, Kitts Hill, $5,550.15 plus costs allegedly due.
Midland Funding, LLC, San Diego, vs. Mary Kevedler, South 6th Street, Ironton, $1,749.11 plus interest and costs allegedly due.
PrimeLending, Ewing, New Jersey, vs. Frederick D. and Nicole Carey, Township Road 301a, Ironton, $125,009.75 plus interest and costs allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
OneMain Financial Group, Evansville, Indiana, vs. Jeremy L. Groves, Township Road 111, Ironton, $10,063.04 plus interest and costs allegedly due.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., Maryville, Tennessee, vs. Kenneth A. Seton, Private Drive 1696, Kitts Hill et al, $36,318.90 plus interest and costs allegedly due and for possession of property.
John Long, South 13th Street, Ironton, vs. Mallorie Miller, South 9th Street, Ironton, et al, for an unspecified amount of damages, costs and attorney fees allegedly due and for a jury trial.
Sue A. Best, Henderson Street, Ashland, vs. Lawrence County Board of Commissioners et al, for workers compensation benefits and for a jury trial.
Lawrence County Treasurer Stephen D. Burcham vs. Kenneth R. Cisco, County Road 1, South Point, et al, for back taxes allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Bank of New York Mellon, Lewisville, Texas, vs. Teresa S. Collins, South 11th Street, Ironton, et al. $149,695.62 plus interest allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Virginia, vs. Karen Blevins, Ohio 93, Pedro, $777.34 plus costs allegedly due.
Eagle Loan Co. of Ohio, Chesapeake, vs. Chrissty Adkins, Meadow Lane, South Point, $2,745.63 plus 25 percent interest and costs allegedly due.
Christopher S. Miller, 3rd Street, West, Huntington, vs. Bimbo Bakeries, Horsham, Pennsylvania, et al, appeal filed seeking workers compensation benefits and for a jury trial.
United Bank, Third Avenue, Huntington, vs. RDMT Properties LLC, Township Road 1026, South Point et al, $11,666 plus interest allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Horsepower Financial, Lebanon, Ohio, vs. Casey R. Mace, Private Drive 411, Ironton, $6,909.98 plus interest allegedly due and for possession of a 2008 Harley Davidson plus costs allegedly due.