LAND TRANSFERS
Stephen B. and Julie M. Wilson to Elizabeth A. Robert, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $90,000.
Justin D. Lavender to Virginia L. Jenkins, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $105,000.
Patrio D. Tismo revocable living trust to Tara and Cory L. McKnight, two parcels in Ironton Annex, $265,000.
Ironton Country Club to Jason T. Bennington, 10 parcels in Elizabeth Township, $201,773.51.
Steven C. and Mary T. Blair to Robert A. and Taylor N. Cline, three parcels in Upper Township and Ironton Annex, $77,000.
U.S. Bank Trust National Association, trustee, to Clarkson Properties LLC, a parcel in Rome Township, $49,500.
Shawn A. and Sabrina A. Johnson to Joshua and Brittany Wilkerson, 1.06 acres in Fayette Township, property valued at $5,080.
Jeffery and Kelli J. Bennett to Sharon L. Barnett, a parcel in Union Township, $89,900.
Stacey L. and Richard D. Lemaster Jr. to Miranda Wells, a parcel in Perry Township, $125,000.
Linda L. France to Michael C. White et al, a parcel in Rome Township, $15,000.
Ethan M. and Sara Jo Baer to Loch J. Ausmus, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $119,000.
Lawrence Economic Development Corporation to Kinly Signs Corporation, 2.1 acres in Perry Township, $675,000.
Francis W. McGuire to Interstate Exchange LLC, 287 acres in Fayette Township, $1.45 million.
Robert J. Sheffey to Jessica R. Breece, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $89,000.
George A. and Julie B. Disney to Allison B. and Eric M. Fields, 15.24 acres in Upper Township, $365,000.
Leona J. Cartmell to GMK Homes LLC, a parcel in Coal Grove, $60,000.
Stephen P. and Joyce E. Ash to Kevin J. and DruAnn S. Keairns, 1.17 acres in Windsor Township, $120,000.
Lyle E. and Amanda S. Sowards et al to Gary L. and Aletha L. Webb, 1.33 acres in Rome Township, $190,000.
Brandon and Heather L. Black to Jack C. Simmons II and Paula K. Simmons, 3.06 acres in Windsor Township, $11,000.
Lindsey and Edward A. Neal II to Joshua and Shelli Dierdorff, two parcels in Union Township, $152,000.
Brandy G. Sturgill to Stephen and Bonnie Pyatt, a parcel in Upper Township, $187,500.
Matthew R. and Christina Monteville to Brennan G. and Taylor Rhoades, a parcel in Rome Township, $294,000.
Field of Dreams Properties LLC to Jonathan S. and McKenna R. Turley, a parcel in Fayette Township, $159,000.
Timothy E. Lauder to Harry S. and Sharon K. Fox, a parcel in Rome Township, $179,000.
Jerry M. and Mary C. Stephens to Park Avenue Real Estate LLC, two parcels in South Point, $75,000.
James D. and Debra S. Hayes to Misty D. Jeffrey, a parcel in Fayette Township, $26,500.
Nicolas Smith to Charles E. Jordan Jr. et al, 2.19 acres in Upper Township, $9,000.
Michelle Carrico to Erin Edens, three parcels in Coal Grove, $12,000.
David Booth to William and Kayla Harmon, 5.35 acres in Lawrence Township, $3,822.59.
Richard E. Gnesda Jr. et al to Linda M. Godown, 1.52 acres in Fayette Township, $159,900.
Annette Massie et al to Hieronimus LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $2,300.
Thomas E. and Kristina L. Billing to Scioto County Counseling Center Inc., a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $85,000.