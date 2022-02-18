The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LAND TRANSFERS

Stephen B. and Julie M. Wilson to Elizabeth A. Robert, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $90,000.

Justin D. Lavender to Virginia L. Jenkins, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $105,000.

Patrio D. Tismo revocable living trust to Tara and Cory L. McKnight, two parcels in Ironton Annex, $265,000.

Ironton Country Club to Jason T. Bennington, 10 parcels in Elizabeth Township, $201,773.51.

Steven C. and Mary T. Blair to Robert A. and Taylor N. Cline, three parcels in Upper Township and Ironton Annex, $77,000.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, trustee, to Clarkson Properties LLC, a parcel in Rome Township, $49,500.

Shawn A. and Sabrina A. Johnson to Joshua and Brittany Wilkerson, 1.06 acres in Fayette Township, property valued at $5,080.

Jeffery and Kelli J. Bennett to Sharon L. Barnett, a parcel in Union Township, $89,900.

Stacey L. and Richard D. Lemaster Jr. to Miranda Wells, a parcel in Perry Township, $125,000.

Linda L. France to Michael C. White et al, a parcel in Rome Township, $15,000.

Ethan M. and Sara Jo Baer to Loch J. Ausmus, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $119,000.

Lawrence Economic Development Corporation to Kinly Signs Corporation, 2.1 acres in Perry Township, $675,000.

Francis W. McGuire to Interstate Exchange LLC, 287 acres in Fayette Township, $1.45 million.

Robert J. Sheffey to Jessica R. Breece, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $89,000.

George A. and Julie B. Disney to Allison B. and Eric M. Fields, 15.24 acres in Upper Township, $365,000.

Leona J. Cartmell to GMK Homes LLC, a parcel in Coal Grove, $60,000.

Stephen P. and Joyce E. Ash to Kevin J. and DruAnn S. Keairns, 1.17 acres in Windsor Township, $120,000.

Lyle E. and Amanda S. Sowards et al to Gary L. and Aletha L. Webb, 1.33 acres in Rome Township, $190,000.

Brandon and Heather L. Black to Jack C. Simmons II and Paula K. Simmons, 3.06 acres in Windsor Township, $11,000.

Lindsey and Edward A. Neal II to Joshua and Shelli Dierdorff, two parcels in Union Township, $152,000.

Brandy G. Sturgill to Stephen and Bonnie Pyatt, a parcel in Upper Township, $187,500.

Matthew R. and Christina Monteville to Brennan G. and Taylor Rhoades, a parcel in Rome Township, $294,000.

Field of Dreams Properties LLC to Jonathan S. and McKenna R. Turley, a parcel in Fayette Township, $159,000.

Timothy E. Lauder to Harry S. and Sharon K. Fox, a parcel in Rome Township, $179,000.

Jerry M. and Mary C. Stephens to Park Avenue Real Estate LLC, two parcels in South Point, $75,000.

James D. and Debra S. Hayes to Misty D. Jeffrey, a parcel in Fayette Township, $26,500.

Nicolas Smith to Charles E. Jordan Jr. et al, 2.19 acres in Upper Township, $9,000.

Michelle Carrico to Erin Edens, three parcels in Coal Grove, $12,000.

David Booth to William and Kayla Harmon, 5.35 acres in Lawrence Township, $3,822.59.

Richard E. Gnesda Jr. et al to Linda M. Godown, 1.52 acres in Fayette Township, $159,900.

Annette Massie et al to Hieronimus LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $2,300.

Thomas E. and Kristina L. Billing to Scioto County Counseling Center Inc., a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $85,000.

