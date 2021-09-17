LAND TRANSFERS
Ines Garcia to Nancy Carter, a parcel in Union Township, $240,000.
Johnny D. and Sandra Ashworth to Paul and Jordyn Johnson, a parcel in Union Township, $114,000.
Angalia Wilks et al to Nicholas Bazell et al, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $2,000.
Jearl and Betty Sasser to Levi T. Smith, 10.46 acres in Union Township, $288,000.
Kathleen E. Petrie to Jerry R. and Rachel Adkins, a parcel in Rome Township, $26,394.50.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Robert and Mary Lambert, three parcels in Rome Township, $39,000.
Robert B. Ball to Carly S. Nichols, a parcel in Rome Township, $160,000.
Jean and Claire Gill to Billy and Carol Harless, 18 parcels in Fayette Township, $960,000.
Karla McClaskey to Joseph and Karen S. Riddle, a parcel in Perry Township, $10,000.
Jerry B. and Helen Collier to Wyatt B. Collier, a parcel in Union Township, parcel valued at $33,020.
Ian Frazure to Brea N. Bamas, two parcels in Ironton 2nd Ward, $78,000.
Robert A. Pulley to Patrick J. Brown et al, a parcel in Rome Township, $145,000.
Ronald Miller et al to Kayla Y. Fransen et al, two parcels in Rome Township, $299,000.
Charles E. Davis to Charles M. Hawthorne, a parcel in Rome Township, $189,000.
Jennifer Jewell to Nathan W. Itig, a parcel in Chesapeake, $47,410.
Robert C. and Kara A. Cleary to Kyle Bishop et al, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $50,000.
James R. and Darlene Edmonds to Bruce and Melody Levisay, 3.06 acres in Rome Township, $150,000.
Danny and Lorelei Holschuh to Jacob and Brittany Blankenship, a parcel in Union Township, $66,500.
Elizabeth M. Darby to Rita L. Darby et al, a parcel in Coal Grove, $2,000.
Diana K. Goodall trust to Bryan E. Aldridge, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $87,000.
MVB Bank Inc., to William Bare, eight parcels in Union Township, $300,000.
Kimberly W. Whitman et al to James G. and Judy A. Beals, a parcel in Perry Township, property valued at $1,000.
Independent Contractors Distributors Inc. to Nathan Payne, a parcel in Upper Township, $60,000.
Darlene K. Stevenson et al to David L. and Hope L. Rowe, a parcel in Windsor Township, $100,000.
Bruce S. McKee to Donald L. and Linda M. Malone, two parcels in Perry Township, $125,000.
Preston Development LLC to Michael Harper et al, 2.05 acres in Upper Township, $35,000.
George C. Hill to Carl L. Wray Jr. and Gretchen D. Wray, a parcel in Rome Township, $665,000.
Raymond J. Mock trust to Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, 3.59 acres in Upper Township, $7,200.
Ralph Justice to David Lee Cooper III, a parcel in Perry Township, $79,500.
Celestia L. Pemberton to Kelly and Angel Lunsford, a parcel in Windsor Township, $70,000.
Gretchen D. and Carl L. Wray Jr. to George Casey Hill, two parcels in Rome Township, $1,825,000.
Timothy M. Williams to Danielle R. Adkins et al, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $97,500.
Kelly and Angel Lunsford to Shane C. and Chelsea R. Lawrence, two parcels in Union Township, $216,500.
Kayla Y. Fransen to Trebor L. King, a parcel in Coal Grove, $158,900.
Estate of Bonnie J. Collinsworth to Jeffrey and Jami Jenkins, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $153,000.
Michael D. Blankenship et al to Larry D. Blankenship et al, four parcels in Perry Township, property valued at $1,650.
Lawrence County Sheriff Jeffery S. Lawless to John Lukas McClung, a parcel in Rome Township, $80,000.
David L. Lewis to Tanner L. Henry, two parcels in Ironton Annex, $87,500.
Donald L. and Linda M. Malone to Michael S. and Lauren M. Kratzenberg, two parcels in Perry Township, $300,000.
Blanche C. Browning to James B. and Amanda Poole, a parcel in Rome Township, $21,000.
Janet Carter to Amanda H. Clark, two parcels in Rome Township, $210,000.
Wesley and Cristi Gossett to Garden Court Properties LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $129,900.
Travis and Sarah Jeffers to Shelby Sparks, a parcel in Union Township, $62,000.
Scott A. and Christy L. Gillenwater to Bradley L. Roach et al, two parcels in Perry Township, $65,000.
James R. Davis II et al to NewRez LLC, doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Savings, a parcel in Union Township, $65,800.
Daryl Nicely to James R. Nicely, three parcels in Union Township, $1,000.
Daryl Nicely to Julian E. Ferguson et al, three parcels in Union Township, $30,000.
Daryl Nicely to Dalton Elkins, a parcel in Chesapeake, $10,000.
Ice Creek Land Company Inc. to Preston Development LLC, three parcels in Upper Township, $45,000.
Berea Baptist Church Inc., to Jerry C. and Anita R. Fain life estate, two parcels in Perry Township, property valued at $20,000.
Ohio Valley Bank Co. to GDC Rentals LLC, four parcels in Fayette Township, $325,000.
Joseph D. Sexton to Allan P. and Donna L. Hutchinson life estate et al, a parcel in South Point, $174,000.
Ann Dillon to Harold D. and Gina L. Depriest, a parcel in Decatur Township, $1,000.