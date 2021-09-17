The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

LAND TRANSFERS

Ines Garcia to Nancy Carter, a parcel in Union Township, $240,000.

Johnny D. and Sandra Ashworth to Paul and Jordyn Johnson, a parcel in Union Township, $114,000.

Angalia Wilks et al to Nicholas Bazell et al, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $2,000.

Jearl and Betty Sasser to Levi T. Smith, 10.46 acres in Union Township, $288,000.

Kathleen E. Petrie to Jerry R. and Rachel Adkins, a parcel in Rome Township, $26,394.50.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Robert and Mary Lambert, three parcels in Rome Township, $39,000.

Robert B. Ball to Carly S. Nichols, a parcel in Rome Township, $160,000.

Jean and Claire Gill to Billy and Carol Harless, 18 parcels in Fayette Township, $960,000.

Karla McClaskey to Joseph and Karen S. Riddle, a parcel in Perry Township, $10,000.

Jerry B. and Helen Collier to Wyatt B. Collier, a parcel in Union Township, parcel valued at $33,020.

Ian Frazure to Brea N. Bamas, two parcels in Ironton 2nd Ward, $78,000.

Robert A. Pulley to Patrick J. Brown et al, a parcel in Rome Township, $145,000.

Ronald Miller et al to Kayla Y. Fransen et al, two parcels in Rome Township, $299,000.

Charles E. Davis to Charles M. Hawthorne, a parcel in Rome Township, $189,000.

Jennifer Jewell to Nathan W. Itig, a parcel in Chesapeake, $47,410.

Robert C. and Kara A. Cleary to Kyle Bishop et al, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $50,000.

James R. and Darlene Edmonds to Bruce and Melody Levisay, 3.06 acres in Rome Township, $150,000.

Danny and Lorelei Holschuh to Jacob and Brittany Blankenship, a parcel in Union Township, $66,500.

Elizabeth M. Darby to Rita L. Darby et al, a parcel in Coal Grove, $2,000.

Diana K. Goodall trust to Bryan E. Aldridge, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $87,000.

MVB Bank Inc., to William Bare, eight parcels in Union Township, $300,000.

Kimberly W. Whitman et al to James G. and Judy A. Beals, a parcel in Perry Township, property valued at $1,000.

Independent Contractors Distributors Inc. to Nathan Payne, a parcel in Upper Township, $60,000.

Darlene K. Stevenson et al to David L. and Hope L. Rowe, a parcel in Windsor Township, $100,000.

Bruce S. McKee to Donald L. and Linda M. Malone, two parcels in Perry Township, $125,000.

Preston Development LLC to Michael Harper et al, 2.05 acres in Upper Township, $35,000.

George C. Hill to Carl L. Wray Jr. and Gretchen D. Wray, a parcel in Rome Township, $665,000.

Raymond J. Mock trust to Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, 3.59 acres in Upper Township, $7,200.

Ralph Justice to David Lee Cooper III, a parcel in Perry Township, $79,500.

Celestia L. Pemberton to Kelly and Angel Lunsford, a parcel in Windsor Township, $70,000.

Gretchen D. and Carl L. Wray Jr. to George Casey Hill, two parcels in Rome Township, $1,825,000.

Timothy M. Williams to Danielle R. Adkins et al, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $97,500.

Kelly and Angel Lunsford to Shane C. and Chelsea R. Lawrence, two parcels in Union Township, $216,500.

Kayla Y. Fransen to Trebor L. King, a parcel in Coal Grove, $158,900.

Estate of Bonnie J. Collinsworth to Jeffrey and Jami Jenkins, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $153,000.

Michael D. Blankenship et al to Larry D. Blankenship et al, four parcels in Perry Township, property valued at $1,650.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeffery S. Lawless to John Lukas McClung, a parcel in Rome Township, $80,000.

David L. Lewis to Tanner L. Henry, two parcels in Ironton Annex, $87,500.

Donald L. and Linda M. Malone to Michael S. and Lauren M. Kratzenberg, two parcels in Perry Township, $300,000.

Blanche C. Browning to James B. and Amanda Poole, a parcel in Rome Township, $21,000.

Janet Carter to Amanda H. Clark, two parcels in Rome Township, $210,000.

Wesley and Cristi Gossett to Garden Court Properties LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $129,900.

Travis and Sarah Jeffers to Shelby Sparks, a parcel in Union Township, $62,000.

Scott A. and Christy L. Gillenwater to Bradley L. Roach et al, two parcels in Perry Township, $65,000.

James R. Davis II et al to NewRez LLC, doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Savings, a parcel in Union Township, $65,800.

Daryl Nicely to James R. Nicely, three parcels in Union Township, $1,000.

Daryl Nicely to Julian E. Ferguson et al, three parcels in Union Township, $30,000.

Daryl Nicely to Dalton Elkins, a parcel in Chesapeake, $10,000.

Ice Creek Land Company Inc. to Preston Development LLC, three parcels in Upper Township, $45,000.

Berea Baptist Church Inc., to Jerry C. and Anita R. Fain life estate, two parcels in Perry Township, property valued at $20,000.

Ohio Valley Bank Co. to GDC Rentals LLC, four parcels in Fayette Township, $325,000.

Joseph D. Sexton to Allan P. and Donna L. Hutchinson life estate et al, a parcel in South Point, $174,000.

Ann Dillon to Harold D. and Gina L. Depriest, a parcel in Decatur Township, $1,000.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.