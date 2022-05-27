LAND TRANSFERS
Thomas G. Nay et al to Stacy and Jerry Perry, a parcel in South Point, $262,000.
Teressa and David Hager to William A. Stark, a parcel in Fayette Township, $155,500.
Christina L. Clark, trustee, to Michael A. Brahin, three parcels in Windsor Township, $110,000.
Shawn P. and Robin R. Murdock to Donald E. and Sheila Pennisten, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $155,000.
Jennifer and Charles Conley Jr. to Heath E. Markel et al, a parcel in Coal Grove, $18,000.
Ryan Freeman to Brenda J. and Charles M. Petro Sr., five parcels in South Point, $145,000.
Travis W. Owens to Cara A. and Jeremy A. Akers, three parcels in Lawrence Township, $20,000.
Karen M. Dinnian, trustee, to Brian L. Heaston, 38.63 acres in Lawrence Township, $30,000.
Jeffrey T. Combs to Arlie J. Manns et al, two parcels in Fayette Township, $75,000.
Curt W. Qualls to Joshua Tucker, two parcels in Symmes Township, $350,000.
Estate of Kenneth Hughes to Jeffrey L. and Judy D. Nightingale, a parcel in Rome Township, $284,000.
James T. and Mary F. Turner to Gary A. and Megan L. McGuire, 11.85 acres in Hamilton Township, property valued at $11,000.
Carolyn M. Templeton to Terry and Linda Griffin, two parcels in Chesapeake, $40,000.
Carl A. Lucas to Charles Ferris, 3.84 acres in Rome Township, $12,000.
Dianna K. and Charles Bragg to Patricia E. and Gary Boggs, a parcel in Rome Township, $64,490.
Vermond S. and Mindy B. Harris to Robert and Felicia A. Van Nostrand, a parcel in Fayette Township, $330,000.
Donna A. Bell to Elizabeth and Joseph Thompson, four parcels in Union Township, $77,130.
Melissa L. Frazee to Frances Hosey, 2.75 acres in Elizabeth Township, $200,000.
David P. Neff et al to Jerry and Kimberly Davis, 3.64 acres in Windsor Township, $170,000.
Darrell L. and Rebecca J. Lewis to Kyle and Jennifer Patton, 35.18 acres in Rome Township, $205,000.
AH Properties LLC to OSP Rentals LLC, a parcel in Perry Township, $250,000.
Ann M. Cooper et al to Thomas and Darian Nay, a parcel in Rome Township, $315,000.
Wendi I. Wolfe to Shelby Hay et al, a parcel in Chesapeake, $159,500.
Diane Long to Ronda and Gregory Brown, two parcels in Rome Township, $255,000.
Nicole S. Cheek to Connie S. Fannin et al, a parcel in Fayette Township, $135,000.
Michael E. and Erica Dray to Hannah L. and Mark L. Workman II, 46.81 acres in Lawrence Township, $523,000.
Brittany E. and Gregory J. Linn to Travis and Felicia D. Brown, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $166,500.
Stephen M. and Rachel L. McComas to Meghan C. Ison, two parcels in Perry Township, $146,000.