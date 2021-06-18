The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Elizabeth Bell to Kimberly Bradburn, four parcels in Fayette Township, $118,000.

Kiristin Shipman to Carolyn Shipman, a parcel in Perry Township, property valued at $27,000.

David F. and Deborah S. Carter to Jeffery and Penny Welch, a parcel in Windsor Township, $45,000.

Estate of Donna McCloud to Verlin and Joan Swain, two parcels in Athalia, $30,000.

M.J. Hutchinson LLC to Dana and Shanna Cornell, four parcels in Rome Township, $75,000.

Preston Development LLC to James M. and Stephanie A. Reed, 1.24 acres in Upper Township, $40,000.

Scott and Christina May to April R. Massie, a parcel in Chesapeake, $144,900.

Andrew J. and Bonnie B. Kelley to Gabrielle Carlton et al., a parcel in South Point, $200,000.

Kenneth D. Culbert to Andrew and Bonnie Kelley, a parcel in South Point, $192,500.

Highpoint Inc., to Jackie Smith, a parcel in Proctorville, $100,000.

Barry D. Kelley et al. to Lindsey and Anthony Taylor, a parcel in South Point, $125,000.

Jeremy C. and Gena M. Henderson to Krisha B. Malone, two parcels in Rome Township, $50,000.

Christi D. and James Gee to Richard A. Napier, a parcel in Rome Township, $135,000.

Jarred and Jessica Perdue to David and Teresa Viglianco, a parcel in South Point, $135,000.

Earl E. and Stephanie A. Schlemmer to Lisa R. McClung, two parcels in Proctorville, $120,000.

Sharon L. Lawrence Properties LLC to Braden T. Johnson, a parcel in Perry Township, $118,950.

Dennis E. and Sarabeth L. Parker to David L. Malone, two parcels in Ironton, $165,000.

Bradley A. and Amber B. Cains to Thressa L. Pemberton et al., a parcel in Rome Township, $303,000.

Thressa L. Pemberton to Emily Childress, a parcel in Rome Township, $159,900.

Brad A. and Ashley D. Taliaferro to Nicholas L. Chinn, a parcel in Rome Township, $213,000.

Janet L. Hieronimus to SKYOX LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $18,000.

Harry W. Wheeler to Charles H. and Florence Wheeler et al., 52.88 acres in Perry Township, property valued at $150,000.

Diane Felty to Naaman Dyer, a parcel in Windsor Township, $132,000.

Billie J. Roberts to Shawn A. and Sabrina Johnson, a parcel in Union Township, $220,000.

New Jerusalem Christian Church to Jacqueline M. Lisath, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, property valued at $17,250.

Jason M. and Madison H. Connett to Jerry J. and Natalie Lindsey, a parcel in Rome Township, $149,000.

