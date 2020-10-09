LAND TRANSFERS
Jim and Jo Ellen Bowman to Clayton D. and Betsy F. Stewart, 41.68 acres in Elizabeth and Upper Townships, $460,000.
Kathleen Sheridan et al to Randy and Shawna Plichman, two parcels in Ironton 2nd Ward, $79,900.
Martha Mays to Martin Smith, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $29,000.
Martin Smith to Silver Springs Holdings LLC, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $10,000.
David H. and Vicki L. Rotter to Lawrence County Recovery, LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $220,000.
Ison and Sandra K. Ooten to Ronald K. and Erica Thomas, a parcel in Rome Township, $140,000.
Janel R. Jones to Gavin Horan, 75.49 acres in Elizabeth Township, $105,000.
Marsha L. and Roger L. O’Dell et al to Kristopher S. Sammons, a parcel in Rome Township, $130,000.
Ditech Financial LLC to Derick A. Abshire, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $6,000.
John L. and Eddia J. Maynard to Wesley R. and Aubrey L. Shafer, 1.14 acres in Union Township, $240,000.
Samantha J. and Frank S. Gallian to Nicholas L. and Christine B. Heaberlin, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $152,000.
Jonathan E. and Melissa D. Jarrell to Robert L. and Elizabeth R. Wilds, 2.11 acres in Elizabeth Township, $172,500.
Tamara L. Kisor to Lindsay G. Workman, 37.89 acres in Fayette Township, $235,000.
Larry U. and Mary A. Williams to Jonathan D. and Nicole L. Hall, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $18,000.
Shawn L. Akers et al to Akers Family Cemetery Trust, a parcel in Aid Township, property valued at $60.
Debra K. Schweickart to Lisa G. Potter, three parcels in Coal Grove, property valued at $52,793.
Kathy C. Lowe to Bruce McGinnis, a parcel in Perry Township, $20,000.
Madeline C. Justice Revocable Trust to Megan A. McCloud et al, a parcel in Union Township, $101,500.
T&D SP Properties LLC to Maureen E. Doalles, a parcel in South Point, $333,500.
Jason L. and Tiffany Skeens to Cody S. and Breanna Hogsett, a parcel in Union Township, $114,500.
Estate of Virginia G. Fizer to David and Sandra Skaggs, two parcels in Coal Grove, $94,100.
Linda and Elena L. Szabo to Trustees of the Charla J. Clyse Revocable Trust, 3.31 acres in Lawrence Township, $78,475.
Doris Reyes et al to Brandon Short et al, a parcel in South Point, $90,000.
Rosemary Helmondollar to Amy L. Huff et al, 2.54 acres in Union Township, $260,000.
Jerry and Kelly Furbee to Claude Taylor, a parcel in Chesapeake, $59,800.
David M. Clark et al to Troy L. Boster, a parcel in Union Township, $4,000.
Vickie Blevins et al to Larry D. and Bertha V. Russell, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $1,000.
Vickie Blevins et al to Rebecca A. Gannon et al, 5.31 acres in Hamilton Township, $20,000.