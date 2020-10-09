Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

LAND TRANSFERS

Jim and Jo Ellen Bowman to Clayton D. and Betsy F. Stewart, 41.68 acres in Elizabeth and Upper Townships, $460,000.

Kathleen Sheridan et al to Randy and Shawna Plichman, two parcels in Ironton 2nd Ward, $79,900.

Martha Mays to Martin Smith, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $29,000.

Martin Smith to Silver Springs Holdings LLC, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $10,000.

David H. and Vicki L. Rotter to Lawrence County Recovery, LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $220,000.

Ison and Sandra K. Ooten to Ronald K. and Erica Thomas, a parcel in Rome Township, $140,000.

Janel R. Jones to Gavin Horan, 75.49 acres in Elizabeth Township, $105,000.

Marsha L. and Roger L. O’Dell et al to Kristopher S. Sammons, a parcel in Rome Township, $130,000.

Ditech Financial LLC to Derick A. Abshire, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $6,000.

John L. and Eddia J. Maynard to Wesley R. and Aubrey L. Shafer, 1.14 acres in Union Township, $240,000.

Samantha J. and Frank S. Gallian to Nicholas L. and Christine B. Heaberlin, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $152,000.

Jonathan E. and Melissa D. Jarrell to Robert L. and Elizabeth R. Wilds, 2.11 acres in Elizabeth Township, $172,500.

Tamara L. Kisor to Lindsay G. Workman, 37.89 acres in Fayette Township, $235,000.

Larry U. and Mary A. Williams to Jonathan D. and Nicole L. Hall, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $18,000.

Shawn L. Akers et al to Akers Family Cemetery Trust, a parcel in Aid Township, property valued at $60.

Debra K. Schweickart to Lisa G. Potter, three parcels in Coal Grove, property valued at $52,793.

Kathy C. Lowe to Bruce McGinnis, a parcel in Perry Township, $20,000.

Madeline C. Justice Revocable Trust to Megan A. McCloud et al, a parcel in Union Township, $101,500.

T&D SP Properties LLC to Maureen E. Doalles, a parcel in South Point, $333,500.

Jason L. and Tiffany Skeens to Cody S. and Breanna Hogsett, a parcel in Union Township, $114,500.

Estate of Virginia G. Fizer to David and Sandra Skaggs, two parcels in Coal Grove, $94,100.

Linda and Elena L. Szabo to Trustees of the Charla J. Clyse Revocable Trust, 3.31 acres in Lawrence Township, $78,475.

Doris Reyes et al to Brandon Short et al, a parcel in South Point, $90,000.

Rosemary Helmondollar to Amy L. Huff et al, 2.54 acres in Union Township, $260,000.

Jerry and Kelly Furbee to Claude Taylor, a parcel in Chesapeake, $59,800.

David M. Clark et al to Troy L. Boster, a parcel in Union Township, $4,000.

Vickie Blevins et al to Larry D. and Bertha V. Russell, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $1,000.

Vickie Blevins et al to Rebecca A. Gannon et al, 5.31 acres in Hamilton Township, $20,000.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.