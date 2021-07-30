The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LAND TRANSFERS

Thomas M. and Barbara R. Murdock to Billy and Bethany E. Whitley, 204.69 acres in Windsor Township, $315,000.

James B. and Amanda Poole to Michael Lin, a parcel in Athalia, $18,000.

Daniel and Jamie L. Dunford to Al J. and Linda L. Schneider, a parcel in Rome Township, $194,000.

Harold D. Carrico et al to Michael Armstrong, a parcel in Perry Township, $115,000.

Albert J. and Linda L. Schneider to Alexis H. and Alex McDonald, a parcel in Union Township, $197,500.

Robert C. and Susan D. Black to Timmy and Jennie M. Deal, a parcel in Rome Township, $3,000.

George and Karen Hysell to Deborah McCloud et al, a parcel in Union Township, $30,000.

T&D SP Properties LLC to David Jason Development LLC, two parcels in South Point, $139,000.

Kyle Bishop to Sheallon Bishop et al, a parcel in Perry Township, $37,110.

Patrick and Tina Lewis to Glen and Shannon L. Godby, two parcels in Union Township, $6,000.

Marvella R. and William K. McQuaid to Charles Hill et al, two parcels in Fayette Township, $154,500.

David L. Martin Jr. to David M. Stephens, a parcel in Fayette Township, $20,000.

Christopher C. Sites to Joan E. Jenkins, two parcels in Coal Grove, property valued at $24,378.

Kimberly D. Bailes et al to Joseph E. Scarberry, two parcels in Fayette Township, $500.

Michael S. Miles et al to Paul R. Chaney, a parcel in Rome Township, $37,510.

Richard J. McMaster Jr. and Christine A. McMaster to Glenda M. Piatt, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $163,000.

Robert A. McDaniel to Wesley Welch, two parcels in Fayette Township, $170,000.

Riley Development Company to Casey C. Riley et al, two parcels in Union Township, $240,000.

Blaine and Sharon Evans to Daniel E. and Brenda Cade, trustees, 1.59 acres in Lawrence Township, $1,000.

Lawrence County Sheriffs Department to James D. Hayes et al, three parcels in Proctorville, $104,100.

Mark K. Schroder to Robert B. Woodard, two parcels in Fayette Township, $61,000.

Michael S. and Jennifer Radcliff to Eduardo M. and Brenda A. Vidal, $741,056.

Holli Y. and Gary Martin to Christopher J. Hayes, a parcel in Rome Township, $60,000.

Gregory Moore to Travis A. Cardwell, two parcels in Rome Township, $156,000.

Kristie and Travis L. Sullivan to Justin and Lacy A. Kaufman, 28.76 acres in Mason Township, $385,000.

Jerome and Tracy Calaway to Anita L. Looney et al, four parcels in Rome and Windsor Townships, $325,000.

Michael E. and Paula J. Vega to Adam M. and Mindy J. Pittis, two parcels in Fayette Township, $582,500.

Timothy Fails to Kerie R. Napier, 1.29 acres in Lawrence Township, $144,500.

Kennon Clarkson to Diane Long, two parcels in Rome Township, $235,000.

David M. Blankenship to Dustin and Hannah Lewis, 12 parcels in Hamilton Township, $250,000.

Betty and Julius Wicker to Randy Mullins, four parcels in Elizabeth Township, $10,000.

Larry McDaniel et al to David and Judy A. Large, a parcel in Perry Township, $85,000.

Jimmy B. Hughes to Shirley and Jeffery Lykins, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $43,500.

The Estate of Dorothy E. Broughton to Andrea D. Caperton, a parcel in Perry Township, $122,500.

Gregory and Teresa Perkins to Thomas D. and Christy L. Murphy, a parcel in South Point, $215,000.

Brittany and Jacob Blankenship to Daniel A. and Tiffany M. Owens, a parcel in Fayette Township, $95,000.

Joseph M. and Heather D. Freeman to Justin R. Stevens, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $67,000.

John E. and Kathleen Haskins to Shaun Clark, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $239,000.

Rochelle L. Bentley to Julius A. Sudderth II, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $135,000.

Arlie Manns to Jason E. and Shaye L. Fielder, a parcel in Windsor Township, $12,000.

Aaron and Madison Smith to Malisa J. and Gregory Griffing, a parcel in Rome Township, $189,100.

MVB Bank to EZNZ Holdings LLC, two parcels in Chesapeake, $100,000.

Jeffery W. and Tami L. Carpenter to Shawn C. Wilks, a parcel in Rome Township, $142,000.

Robert C. and Susie Ramey to Jacob T. Malone et al, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $70,000.

Tracy Dement to Joe Summer Jr., a parcel in Windsor Township, $9,000.

David J. and Amanda Edwards to Christopher Brown, a parcel in South Point, $240,000.

Jason and Christina Eaches to Jacob A. and Savannah Jo Johnson, a parcel in Union Township, $198,500.

Meredith D. Heinz et al to John M. Workman et al, seven parcels in Rome Township, $257,900.

Laura J. Butcher to Allen W. Hash, 43.71 acres in Mason Township, $71,000.

Candace D. Layne to Rayedell McCauley, a parcel in Union Township, $62,900.

Margaret Matheny to Talbot Creek LLC, 1.18 acres in Elizabeth Township, $17,500.

KCX Enterprises LLC to Derick J. Willis et al, two parcels in Rome Township, $130,000.

Adam K. Weed to Melissa K. Graham, a parcel in Rome Township, $143,850.

Cindy S. Horner to Billy R. and Jennifer A. Newcomb, 5.33 acres in Lawrence Township, $45,000.

Billy M. Thornburg to Alf and Kellie Bricker, 7.36 acres in Perry Township, $35,000.

Gregory L. Freeman et al to Candace A. Spurlock, two parcels in South Point, $160,000.

Tyler L. and Emily R. Schweickart to Michael Johnson, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $180,000.

