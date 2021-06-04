Little Living to Jason J. Williams, 79.58 acres in Windsor Township, $164,900.
Chad and Jami Graham to Taylor McKnight, two parcels in Union Township, $155,000.
Donna L. Taylor to PNC Bank, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $35,400.
Chris K. Gillette to Lisa and John Sargent, 40.09 acres in Windsor Township, $80,000.
Larry J. Williams to Paul H. Mann et al., 16.13 acres in Upper Township, $1,000.
Lowell Harper et al. to Tyler Dickess et al., 1.99 acres in Lawrence Township, $3,000.
Skyox LLC to Brandon L. and Michael A. Dixon, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $112,000.
Christine R. Meadows to James M. Fetty et al., a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $110,000.
Jack Finch to Cathy Morris, three parcels in Chesapeake, $22,500.
Sandra Adkins to Stephen and Angie Walker, 136.02 acres in Windsor Township, $275,000.
Dayton J. and Jamie Castro to Zachary T. and Angelina G. Johnson, a parcel in Fayette Township, $173,000.
Craig May to Andrew Nickell, a parcel in Upper Township, $25,000.
Richard R. and Barbara J. Daniel to Staci D. and Matthew L. Harbour, two parcels in Rome Township, $243,800.
Charles L. Dufore to Delane D. Brown, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $5,000.
David Ashworth to Christopher S. McComas et al., a parcel in Hamilton Township, $140,000.
National Investments LLC to Robert Hutchens, three parcels in Union Township, $169,500.
Paula Bellomy to Bryan Harper et al., two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $56,000.
Robert and Janet Carpenter to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., a parcel in Mason Township, $6,000.
Joshua Allen to Mark Click, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $7,000.
Roger D. and Angela Jo Malone to Tyler and Emily Schweickart, 2.08 acres in Elizabeth Township, $25,000.
Paul Kuehne to Tanner Brooks et al., a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $80,000.
Sylvia J. Cox to James E. Cox III, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $10,000.
Ray W. McCallister to Frank D. Plybon Jr., a parcel in Mason Township, $40,000.
Vernon D. Howell Jr. to Michael and Monica Mahlmeister, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $38,000.
Diana J. Swann et al. to James B. Hensley, a parcel in Rome Township, $72,000.
Estate of Ronald G. Lyons to Ohio Valley Real Estate Company LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $30,000.
Daniel and Brynn Camron to Richard T. Crockrel, a parcel in Perry Township, $127,500.
Kelly A. Smith to Julian M. and Hannah Castro, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $144,000.
Jane Bruce to Travis Casey, 11.16 acres in Perry Township, property valued at $5,500.
Whirlwind Homes LLC to Noah and Tyla Jarvis, a parcel in Fayette Township, $115,000.
Thomas H. and Lisa B Brown to Jeffery and Sherri Yamanaka, 86.14 acres in Lawrence Township, $155,000.
Richard J. Lee II to Amber N. Gooderham, a parcel in Union Township, $84,000.
Nicholas J. Columbro to Brittany A. Smith, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $90,640.
The Estate of Rena Trautman to Jessica and Jacob Gullett, a parcel in Perry Township, $121,500.
Bruce H. and Donna H. Royal to Mark E. Delong, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $18,000.
Carolyn Brammer to Marvin D. Hershberger et al, 33.37 acres in Rome Township, $19,000.
Daniel H. and Rita Shriver to Christopher W. Lowe, a parcel in Rome Township, $25,000.
David W. and Cynthia L. McComas to Jackie L. Blake, a parcel in South Point, $165,000.
Virginia and Samuel B. Corns to Dallas M. Sovine, a parcel in Union Township, $73,000.
Estate of Sharon K. Thompson to David L. Bryant et al, a parcel in Fayette Township, $144,000.
Henry P. Carroll Jr. to Ohio Power Company, 6.61 acres in Fayette Township, $50,000.
Darren and Tresa Baker to Christine J. Ferguson, two parcels in Windsor Township, $130,000.
Carl L. and Donna McKenzie et al to Brian J. and Julie A. Skaggs, 2.62 acres in Elizabeth Township, $22,000.
GETJ LLC to David F. and Tanya K. Deborde, three parcels in Elizabeth Township, $70,000.