LAND TRANSFERS
Charles G. Markel Jr. et al. to Anna M. Bellomy, a parcel in Coal Grove, property valued at $43,613.
Wanda J. and William F. Kleinman to Charla Campbell, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $30,500.
Estate of William L. Leffingwell to Timothy and Lauren Arthur, 3.18 acres in Union Township, $40,000.
David A. Schneider to David J. Jenkins II and Alisha D. Jenkins, two parcels in Chesapeake, $80,000.
Deborah H. Gibson et al. to Suzanne and Terry Winters, a parcel in Union Township, $79,000.
Susan D. and John T. Murphy to Donnie L. McKenzie, 1.47 acres in Lawrence Township, $5,000.
Julie A. Pace et al. to Elizabeth A. Taylor, two parcels in Coal Grove, $95,000.
Monie L. Day to Patricia Stamper, two parcels in Perry Township, $1,000.
Jack L. Adkins to Patricia Stamper, two parcels in Perry Township, $1,000.
Gary Sellards to Kadin Drake, two parcels in Proctorville, property valued at $10,000.
Gary Sellards to Donald Drake II, a parcel in Proctorville, property valued at $10,000.
Gary Sellards to Kadin and April Drake, a parcel in Proctorville, property valued at $10,000.
Huntington Federal Savings Bank to Maad Real Estate and Investments LLC, a parcel in Rome Township, $107,500.
Sharon K. Collins et al. to Curtis Adkins et al., two parcels in Union Township, $2,000.
Estate of Ralph E. Arrowood to JFRB Properties LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $60,000.
James Griffing life estate et al. to William and Sarah Barker, 2.94 acres in Fayette Township, $2,900.
Neil R. and Clara J. Dufore to Joseph and Cassie J. Myers, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $380,000.
Jeffrey A. Houston et al. to Amber N. Walls, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $99,000.
Cassie J. Brown to Dontue J. Royal, three parcels in Ironton 2nd Ward, $290,000.
Marshall and Hollie Henry to Sharlee and Millard Henry III, a parcel in Rome Township, $235,000.
Michael S. and Amanda Pinkerman to Candice M. and Jason M. Julian, a parcel in Proctorville, $44,000.
Valerie L. Mantle to JMC Real Estate Co. LLC, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $30,000.
James D. and Megan Eplin to Heather R. Colley, a parcel in Rome Township, $138,000.
Connie Bradshaw to Glen Brown, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $5,000.
Shawn and Donita Garrido to Jacob Heskett et al., a parcel in Fayette Township, $112,000.
Scottie B. and Natasha M. Smith to Nicholas and Penny Jones, a parcel in Rome Township, $119,000.
Stephen K. and Peggy J. Dodgion to Ironton Dirah Holdings LLC, three parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $495,000.
DGG Real Estate LLC to Brittany N. Moore, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $155,000.
Janet and Phillip Murnahan to Benny and Dawn Adams, 4.97 acres in Elizabeth Township, $130,000.
Kriebal Irrevocable Heritage Trust to Anna Harper, three parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $70,000.
Debbie Runyan to Angie Fraley, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $19,200.
Estate of Betty L. Woodruff to Michael P. and Alisha Martin, a parcel in Fayette Township, $120,000.
John W. and Angela Turley to Freddie L. Hayes Jr., a parcel in Proctorville, $53,000.
Jill Baker to Michael I. and Kathryn L. Payne, two parcels in Perry Township, $81,000.
Margie L. and John A. Kipping Jr. to Marsha Patel et al., a parcel in Union Township, $53,610.
Kelli R. McComas et al. to Heather D. and Jonathan Murray, a parcel in Rome Township, $227,500.
David and Teressa Harper to Breanna N. Roberts, a parcel in Rome Township, $36,500.
Rainelle Elliott to Brandon D. White, a parcel in Rome Township, $185,000.
Renee R. Edwards to Belinda Trainer, two parcels in Union Township, $65,117.33.
Rainelle Elliott to Brandon D. White, a parcel in Rome Township, $185,000.
John K. and Jeanne L. Ingles to Matthew M. Fisher, two parcels in Symmes Township, $130,000.
James and Ruth C. Kelley to Caleb and Katie Jo Holderby, a parcel in Perry Township.
Ryan A. and Esther R. Sarabia to Steven T. and Jennifer L. Gwilliams, a parcel in Rome Township, $290,000.
220 Properties Inc., to 250 Management LLC, 4.38 acres in Hamilton Township, property valued at $100.
Christina Long to Crystal D. and James W. Delong Jr., a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $85,000.
Debra S. Johnson et al to Nicholas R. and Lana B. Trent, a parcel in Rome Township, $610,000.
Lisa B. Cooke to Edward Anson, 1.83 acres in Fayette Township, $500.
Mozelle Medcall to Mark Deautremont, two parcels in Ironton 3rd Ward, $20,000.
Delores A. Pavgh to Randy S. and Regina L. Ferris, four parcels in Rome Township, $320,000.
Matthew W. and Mary E. Harris to Linda D. Hunt, four parcels in Fayette Township, $559,000.
Patricia Graham to Larry E. and Dawnetta L. Abbett, 4.56 acres in Union Township, $295,000.
Patricia Saunders to Gary D. and Heather D. Hensley, a parcel in Fayette Township ,$175,000.
Jeremy B. May to Mark Deautremont, 1.39 acres in Windsor Township, $19,500.
Casey J. McDonald to TJK Management LLC, a parcel in Union Township, $24,700.
Tresia K. Rowe, trustee, to Melinda J. Loudenberg et al, a parcel in Perry Township, $93,000.
Joyce Holder to Pamela Bradley, a parcel in Rome Township, $9,810.
Donna L. McKenzie to Christopher A. Booth, 1.06 acres in Lawrence Township, $132,500.
Patricia D. Elliott to Zachary S. and Mackenzie R. Watson, 4.78 acres in Perry Township, $103,000.
Brent A. and Gabrielle L. Ransbottom to Kyle and Ali C. Hankins, a parcel in Union Township, $325,000.
Estate of Casey Kerns to 5K Rentals LLC, four parcels in Fayette Township, $403,000.
Linda Henson to Collin Marcum et al, a parcel in Chesapeake, $156,000.
Bruce D. and Theresa A. White to Kendall Conley, 29.48 acres in Mason Township, $280,000.
Garnet V. Keeney to Adam M. Maxey, three parcels in Union Township, $5,000.
Robert L. Napier to Gordon Jackson et al, three parcels in Fayette Township, $105,000.
Teri Wade to Keith E. and Cynthia M. Charles, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $26,598.
Shawn and Opal Koster to Patrick D. Carpenter, a parcel in Perry Township, $17,598.
Richard Carter Jr. to Robert E. Pleasant Sr. and Virginia L. Pleasant, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $4,000.
Estate of Marjorie M. McKee to Charil R. Leach, a parcel in South Point, $129,900.