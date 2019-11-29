Boyd A. Clonch to James E. Bradley, 2.46 acres in Union Township, $8,000.
PANCAP LLC to Larry Large, a parcel in Perry Township, $36,000.
Jo A. Eagle to Tina Brown et al., a parcel in South Point, $65,000.
HVW Lakes LLC to Keith A. Theiss, a parcel in Union Township, $2,500.
Virginia Anderson et al. to Joshua A. Leighty, six parcels in Perry Township, $50,000.
Perry and Tammy Ward to William and Kristin Mitchell, a parcel in Rome Township, $245,000.
John Brumfield II and Donnetta Brumfield to Randall C. Evans et al., 48.38 acres in Rome Township, $30,000.
Jeffrey L. and Teresa L. Ellis to Donna Stevens, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $35,000.
Joyce N. Fulks et al. to Christopher C. Moore et al., two parcels in Rome Township, $89,900.
Ralph L. and Leah J. Blake to Rich Goody, 57.52 acres in Lawrence Township, $170,000.
Michael McCaffery to Luke A. and Midayla Simpson, 17.5 acres in Upper Township, $170,000.
Preston Development LLC to James Preston, 5.88 acres in Upper Township, $35,000.
Nathaniel D. Srofe to Ditech Financial LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $80,334.
Ann Dillon to Kelli Barber et al., a parcel in Decatur Township, property valued at $325.
Ann Dillon to Gina and H. Dale DePriest, a parcel in Decatur Township, property valued at $9,300.
Brandon T. Kitts et al. to Jerry C. and Alicia L. Lewis, two parcels in Rome Township, $165,000.
Townsend Investments LLC to Kenn Properties, five parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $570,000.
River City Development LLC to Southern Land LLC, seven parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $287,500.
Charles and Angela Freeman to Karen and Douglas Durham, 2.3 acres in Washington Township, $92.500.
Brenda Reynolds to Donald K. and Cherie L. Pritchard, a parcel in Coal Grove, $15,000.
Pembroke Properties LLC to Stephen M. and Holly Compton, 4.62 acres in Union Township, $279,000.
Deborah Dickess to Krista N. Primm, a parcel in Perry Township, $10,000.
Brian Keith Smathers, 40, and Chastity Marie Payne, 35, Willow Wood.
Randall Scott Goble Jr., 32, and Monisa Marie Howell, 32, Scottown.
Howard Franklin Parsons Jr., 62, and Linda Lou Huff, 52, Ironton.
Jacob Alexander Parker, 19, and Adrienne Rachelle Thomas, 19, Ironton.
Billy Joe Taylor Jr., 36, and Sarah Pauline Marcum, 37, South Point.
Jeffrey Scott Riley, 61, and Rhonda Lou Harrison, 57, Proctorville.
U.S. Bank National Association, Cincinnati, vs. Janet L. Carmon, North 8th Street, Ironton, $9,461.37 plus costs allegedly due.
U.S. Bank National Association, Owensboro, Kentucky, vs. Lora J. Estep, 4th Street West, South Point, et al., $10,934.70 plus interest and costs allegedly due.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Tawnya R. Robinson, County Road 105, Kitts Hill, et al., $151,456.72 plus interest and costs allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
State of Ohio et al. vs. Elizabeth Township Board of Trustees, County Road 26, Ironton, et al., for writ of mandamus ordering road to be repaired.
U.S. Bank National Association, Cincinnati, vs. Kelly J. Spurlock South 4th Street, Ironton, $16,377.03 plus costs allegedly due.