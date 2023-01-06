LAND TRANSFERS
Lori D. Palmer to Timothy D. Adkins, a parcel in Rome Township, $72,360.
First Choice Property Acquisitions LLC to Christopher McKinley, a parcel in Decatur Township, $119,800.
Joseph D. and Denise L. Smith to Jason L. Williamson, a parcel in Union Township, $11,200.
Larry and Norma Vaden to Allen and Tiffany Ferguson, 26.25 acres in Lawrence Township, $70,000.
Sharon Wortham to The Freddie L. Hayes Testamentary Trust, a parcel in Chesapeake, $70,000.
Brianne L. and Jeffrey A. Muncie to Samuel E. Hamilton, a parcel in Union Township, $183,000.
Benjamin Coleman et al to Jordan and Alexis Browning, three parcels in Union Township, $245,000.
Joseph H. and Christa C. Snyder to Ryan E. and Kayla Taylor, a parcel in Union Township, $289,000.
Billy J. Lemley to Ashley and Gregory D. Webb Jr., 5.77 acres in Rome Township, $50,000.
Chance Adkins to Courtney E. Fullen, a parcel in Union Township, $42,500.
Nathan Hegenmeyer to Elizabeth and Zachary Woody, 1.27 acres in Union Township, $24,000.
Justin T. and Brittany Morlan to Zachary and Hannah Layman, a parcel in South Point, $235,000.
Stephen W. Koenig et al to Patrick L. and Patricia A. Payne, a parcel in Ironton Annex, $167,000.
Marjorie A. Jackson to Daniel J. and Sheree N. Bryant, two parcels in Fayette Township, $275,000.
Carhud Properties, LLC, to Robert E. and Linda J. Jackson, a parcel in Proctorville, $100,000.
