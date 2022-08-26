LAND TRANSFERS
Stephen R. Williams to Nathan S. and Kayla M. Runyon, six parcels in Union Township, $150,421.
Crystal R. and Mark Ramey to Arlie D. Manns, a parcel in Chesapeake, property valued at $22,075.
Crystal R. and Mark Ramey et al to Crystal R. Ramey et al, a parcel in Chesapeake, property valued at $7,350.
Christopher P. Burge to Jeffrey and Alaina Wade, a parcel containing 22.94 acres in Rome Township, $500,000.
Robert A. and Felicia A. Van Norstrand to Jenny E. and Steven B. Ater, two parcels in Rome Township, $395,000.
Patrick Stahl to Bryan D. Jenkins et al, a parcel in Perry Township, $135,000.
Kimberly P. Courts to Colton L. Landers, two parcels in Union Township, $207,500.
Drew Kuehne to Rosemary F. Jones, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $95,000.
James B. and Amanda Poole to John and Shannon Garrido, a parcel in Rome Township, $130,000.
William and Maria Schneider to Brady L. Schneider, a parcel in South Point, property valued at $91,500.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., to Terry J. Whisman, a parcel in Fayette Township, $99,500.
Beverly Thornburgh to Greg J. and Linda G. Marci, a parcel in Union Township, $160,000.
Keith E. and Cynthia M. Charles to Debra E. Vigneron, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $50,000.
Gladys Snell et al to Carrie Christian, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $8,000.
Donald Cox to Terri L. Cox life estate, a parcel in Decatur Township, property valued at $39,270.
Mary F. Slone et al to Ryan D. Webb, two parcels in Perry Township, $80,000.
Nancy P. Hamburg to Hecla Water Association Inc., a parcel in Fayette Township, $13,000.
Jim E. Thomas to Robert E. Mayo, a parcel in Rome Township, $120,000.
Jamet A. Shepherd et al to Roger D. Wireman Jr. et al, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $87,500.
CC1 OH REO LLC to Big Bay 6 LLC, a parcel in Union Township and a parcel in Fayette Township, $40,500.
Joyce and Marvin Cecil Jr. to U.S. Bank Trust, 16.26 acres in Elizabeth Township, $52,666.67.
James and Betty Jackson to Bank of America, a parcel in Fayette Township, $90,000.
