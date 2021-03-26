The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LAND TRANSFERS

Estate of Norman Baise to Douglas Baise et al, a parcel in Union Township, $36,500.

Jessica Kennedy et al to Jerry and Becky Taylor, two parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $65,000.

Melvin Comer to John T. Comer, a parcel in Upper Township, $45,000.

William and Kristin Mitchell to James C. and Caitlin Bantaa, a parcel in Rome Township, $250,000.

Dewanna Ashworth to Donald Ross, a parcel in Aid Township, $22,000.

Denver and Paula McFann to Lisa Y. Malone, 27.84 acres in Union Township, $128,000.

Estate of Throdore Baise Jr. to David and Teresa Carande, a parcel in Fayette Township, $32,000.

Mack A. Wright to Matthew S. Wright, a parcel in Union Township, property valued at $5,000.

Bruner Land Co. to Mark D. and Tresa M. Litteral, a parcel in Mason Township, $700.

Roy M. and Myra L. Carpenter to Mary A. Lucas, seven parcels in Coal Grove, $46,127.93.

Darla K. Bentley to Craig M. Neal et al, 1.31 acres in Rome Township, $75,000.

Harry Rader to Emeli Fuentes, a parcel in Union Township, $75,000.

Estate of James D. Eplion to John R. and Jennifer Dickess, a parcel in South Point, $170,000.

Stephen L. Wilson II et al to Marcia Walker, three parcels in Union Township, $120,000.

Estate of Casey E. Kerns to Stephen L. Wilson II and Ashley M. Wilson, four parcels in Chesapeake and Union Township, $45,000.

Whirlwind Homes LLC to Clinton E. McElroy Jr. and Carol R. McElroy, two parcels in Ironton Annex, $257,265.

Kathryn Riley to Lyndi L. Miller, a parcel in Union Township, $203,000.

Lyndi L. Miller to Sandra Napier, a parcel in Rome Township, $310,000.

