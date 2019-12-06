Candace M. Burns et al. to Wells Fargo Bank, a parcel in Rome Township, $33,067.
Aaron O. and Christina M. Wilder et al. to Wells Fargo Bank, a parcel in Rome Township, $33,000.
David A. and Angela D. Adams to Kurt C. and Abigail Adams, a parcel in South Point, $89,500.
Adam S. and Michelle Nichols to Koby Conrad, 7.88 acres in Lawrence Township, $153,000.
David T. and Billie J. Ransbottom to Matthew C. and Michaelyn A. Wilson, a parcel in Rome Township, $310,000.
Judy A. Fuller, trustee, to David and Billie Ransbottom, four parcels in Rome Township $64,000.
Robert A. and Chesey D. Lovejoy to ParkB Avenue Development LLC, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $50,000.
Bullington Land and Consulting LLC to Allison and Jacob Wells, a parcel in Chesapeake, $160,000.
U.S. Bank National Association to Park Avenue Development LLC, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $42,500.
Brian S. Nelson to Eran Brumfield, a parcel in Rome Township, $117,500.
Jacob D. Arnett to Blake M. Roach, two parcels in Upper Township, $83,000.
Brenda L. Jenkins to Steven and Cecilia Lambert, 3.71 acres in Lawrence Township, $5,500.
Joshua R. and Jennifer M. Gibson to Travis L. and Kristie Sullivan, 28.76 acres in Mason Township, $305,000.
Sharon Gullett to John Hixon, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $33,000.
Chad E. Bridges et al. to Jimmy R. Dean et al., 4.51 acres in Elizabeth Township, $33,140.
Beverly A. Walker to Katie E. and Charles Fuller, a parcel in Chesapeake, $80,000.
Bryan Andrew McGowan, 29, and Whitney Marie Massie, 27, Chesapeake.
Rusty Morgan Yaniko, and Hannah Elizabeth Ferguson, Ironton.
U.S. Bank National Association Cincinnati, vs. Jennifer Blake, Township Road 1366, South Point, $3,392.74 plus costs allegedly due.
Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, vs. Angela D. Rigsby, 4th Street, South Point, $30,904.35 allegedly due.
Eagle Loan Co., Chesapeake, vs. Michael A. Conrad, Township Road 235, Proctorville, $1,746.56 plus 25 percent interest and costs allegedly due.
U.S. Bank National Association, Coppell, Texas, vs. Joshua A. Pancake, County Road 5, Kitts Hill, et al., $30,878.08 plus interest allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Jaclyn R. Collins, Gary Malone Street, South Point, vs. HCR ManorCare, Toledo, appeal filed seeking workers compensation benefits.
Quicken Loans, Detroit, Michigan, vs. Emma J. Turley, Township Road 1119, Chesapeake, et al., $57,450.26 plus interest and costs allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Tax Ease Ohio, Dallas, Texas, vs. William and Dana Sword, Township Road 130N, Chesapeake, et al., for back taxes and for property to be sold.
Ohio Department of Transportation vs. Jeffrey and Leona E. Hughes, Private Drive 2234, Chesapeake, for possession of property.
Tax Ease Ohio vs. Mander Adkins, Township Road 1053, Proctorville, for back taxes and for property to be sold.
Tax Ease Ohio vs. Charles R. and Pauline Yates, Township Road 148, Chesapeake, et al., for back taxes and for property to be sold.
UMB Bank, Irvine, California, vs. Estate of David Hoover, for lien and for property to be sold.
Tax Ease Ohio vs. Mark R. Varney, County Road 124, Chesapeake, et al., for back taxes and for property to be sold.
Homesafe Portable Storage Murfreesboro, Tennessee, vs. Troy Earles, Township Road 1267, Proctorville, for possession of property.