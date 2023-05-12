LAND TRANSFERS
n Terry and Debra Martin to Ryan J. Giles et al, two parcels in Lawrence Township, $175,000.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 1:35 am
n Matthew D. and Kara M. Garrison to Edward and Cherry L. Nice et al, 7.25 miles in Rome Township, $125,000.
n Ogopogo Corp. to Lorna Ceasar et al, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $14,200.
n LJO Global LLC to Talbert Creek LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $72,000.
n Greg and Michelle McSorley to Wesley Miller, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $7,500.
n Todd Jenkins et al to Christian Rhodes, a parcel in Union Township, $124,000.
n LGB Properties LLC to Penny and Troy K. Hatfield Jr., two parcels in Ironton Annex, $165,000.
n Jonathan S. Gumbert et al to Sierra Frisby et al, three parcels in Hamilton Township, $205,000.
n Michael Riley to Daniel T. Ritchey, six parcels in Union Township, $140,000.
n The Bank of New York Mellon to Eduardo Almanza, two parcels in Perry Township, $59,000.
n Melany Lapier-Butcher et al to Steve and Dianne Butcher, a parcel in Rome Township, $270,000.
n Ernest C. Fuller to Kit J. and Retta L. Lemin, a parcel in Rome Township, $239,000.
n Lowell L. and Mary L. McCreery to Robert L. and Toni K. Ballard, a parcel in Fayette Township, $279,000.
n Coralee Sands et al to Michal L. and Summer Shafer, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $14,000.
n Jennifer L. Kline to Chad W. and Brittnay D. Riedel, two parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $193,000.
n Jeffery S. and Brenda L. Simmons to Larry Ferguson, a parcel in Windsor Township, $7,200.
n Russell M. and Tonya Jordan to John Thompson et al, a parcel in Union Township, $195,900.
n Marion and Donna Harrison to Wilmington Trust, three parcels in Perry Township, $59,300.
n Big Bay 6 LLC to Sunshine 618 Inc., a parcel in Union Township, $29,900.
n Scott M. Smith et al to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, two parcels in Union Township, $145,700.
n Brittany and Robert H. Thomas to The Huntington National Bank, a parcel in Union Township, $155,100.
