LAND TRANSFERS
Billy D. Markins et al to James Kazee, a parcel in Fayette Township, property valued at $60,940.
Steven R. Bishop to Michael R. Malone, a parcel containing 53.82 acres in Lawrence Township, $2,500.
Chatfield Property 2 LLC to Brandon G. Martin, a parcel in Union Township, $12,500.
Sarah I. Lucas to William A. Croaff, a parcel in Union Township, $139,500.
John G. and Laura Chapman to Jeffrey A. Lucas, 3.29 acres in Union Township, $208,000.
Christy D. Booth to Real Alternative Properties, two parcels in Rome Township, $30,000.
Barbara S. Whitt et al to James G. and Joni Z. Hacker, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $20,000.
Estate of Roger Henderson to Cole Nicely, two parcels in Fayette Township, $140,000.
William R. Lewis to William R. Lewis et al, 4.7 acres in Symmes Township, property valued at $8,385.
Ad Victorium LLC to Morris City Properties LLC, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $59,000.
Shield Roofing and Construction to Victorino B. Mendez, a parcel in South Point, $95,000.
Real Alternative Properties LLC to William D. and Victoria L. Baker, two parcels in Rome Township, $190,000.
Kathy Hosaflook to Brian A. and Amy Cremeans, a parcel in Fayette Township, $230,000.
Montierre Development to Andrew and Patricia Campbell, 9.17 acres in Decatur Township, $120,000.
Kathy Kratzenberg to Jeffrey Townsend, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $5,000.
U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Jennifer and Charles Conley Jr., a parcel in Perry Township, $67,900.
Branch Banking and Trust Co. to Joseph W. Crowe et al, a parcel in Fayette Township, $115,000.
JRP Enterprises LLC to Richard E. Gue et al, a parcel in Chesapeake, $89,920.
Kenton R. Jordan to First Baptist Church of Ironton, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $30,000.
Kimberly Kline to Kimberly and Daniel Kline, a parcel in Lawrence Township, property valued at $75,000.
