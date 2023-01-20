LAND TRANSFERS
Shannon Fillinger to Charles L. and Melissa S. Metzger, a parcel in Symmes Township, $92,000.
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 2:28 am
Matthew and Stephanie A. Matney to Victorina B. Mendez, three parcels in Upper Township, $17,000.
Wells Fargo Bank to Military Warriors Support Foundation, a parcel in Union Township, $70,710.
Kathryn Payne to Richard and Jackie Crabtree, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $50,000.
Beth Barnett to Carla Willis, two parcels in Aid Township, $150,000.
Jeffery D. and Tonya A. Black to Ashton C. Bantaa, two parcels in Union Township, $163,900.
Terri Duvall to 2704 North Second Street LLC, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $190,000.
Delane D. Brown to Jonathan M. Greene et al, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $7,000.
Vera Bowman et al to Mitchell and Angela Crum et al, 26.71 acres in Elizabeth Township, $169,900.
Arlen and Leila B. McMahon to FCBC LLC, a parcel in Mason Township, $84,200.
Dannie Martin to Heather R. Sullivan, 1.43 acres in Union Township, $122,500.
Russell E. and Judith Whitley to Holley Whitley et al, two parcels in Union Township, $15,000.
Michael and Connie S. Finley to David A. Bennett, two parcels in Union Township, $5,000.
Donald and Sheila Wright to Donald L. and Linda M. Malone, five parcels in Fayette Township, $319,000.
Michael R. and Sheila Kincaid to Timothy R. and Katie L. Kincaid, a parcel in Perry Township, $175,000.
Joseph R. and Carla L. Blankenship to Courtney S. Michels, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $247,000.
Todd DeHart to Michelle Leadmon et al, two parcels in Rome Township, $189,000.
Aaron S. Maynard to Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, a parcel in Proctorville, $14,000.
Ronald D. Flick to David and Cathy Childers, a parcel in Rome Township, $253,900.
Helen Robinson to Stephen S. Colegrove et al, 17.51 acres in Mason Township, $20,000.
