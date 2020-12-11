LAND TRANSFERS
Brian S. and Christina Nease to BB&T Properties LLC, a parcel in South Point, $46,000.
Derek A. and Samantha Barker to Troy A Bostwick, a parcel in Perry Township, $105,000.
Una P. Chaney to Mark L. and Kelli D. Blackburn, 19.32 acres in Upper Township, $154,000.
Gloria Jean Bailey to Tomacina and Daryl Turley, a parcel in Proctorville, $135,000.
Pure Platinum Investments LLC to Kevin and Sheila Harvey, a parcel in Chesapeake, $158,000.
Daniel Holland to Judith Cremeans Life Estate, 1.23 acres in Rome Township, $10,000.
Delsie F. Watson to Little Living LLC, 79.99 acres in Windsor Township, $85,000.
Skyox LLC to Megan N. Runyon, two parcels in Perry Township, $179,900.
Kasandra L. and Jared Martin to Jamie L. Reed et al., a parcel in Fayette Township, $94,000.
Jennie Norris et al. to Nicholas and Amanda Waugh, 6.78 acres in Hamilton Township, $30,000.
Wayne G. and Nina M. Sharp to Barbara and Richard Waugh, 4.33 acres in Elizabeth Township, $54,000.
Jeanetta K. Hannon to Carl L. Hicks II et al., 7.65 acres in Rome Township, $100,000.
Anita K. Swartzwelder to Sahara McGuire, a parcel in Coal Grove, $10,000.
Pure Platinum Investments LLC to Joseph H. Chapman et al., a parcel in Chesapeake, $159,000.
Michael A. Lusk to Marty K. and Shawna M. Scott, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $15,000.
Ron Knight et al to Cathy J. Kerns, two parcels in Fayette Township, $103,000.
Jason P. and Kelly A. Smith to Phyllis Akers, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $133,000.
Roy L. and Lisa G. Black to Roger and Gwendolyn Wilson, a parcel in Rome Township, $260,000.
Danny and Lorelei Holschun to Keith B. Marcum, a parcel in Union Township, $148,000.
Debbie Kelly et al to Brian and Karen Lawhorn, two parcels in Rome Township, $233,500.
Timothy E. Nichols II and Elizabeth S. Nichols to Ashton A. and Virginia M. Cook, a parcel in Union Township, $148,500.
Tammy L. Ward et al to Lisa C. Collins, a parcel in Rome Township, $243,000.
Deric P. and Bethany N. Hill to Jason M. and Stacy N. Hicks, two parcels in Union Township, $173,000.
Ruth Galloway to Chelsie D. and Jared L. Boster, 21.5 acres in Windsor Township, $185,000.
David Bennett to Gary L. Swann et al, a parcel in Chesapeake, $90,000.
Paula L. and John W. Edge to Matthew D Hays et al, 1.78 acres in Perry Township, $78,500.
Tanner Leathrow to Chad C. and Chasiti S. Dowdy, 3.23 acres in Fayette Township, property valued at $10,000.
Linda K. Warf to Megan M. Johnson, a parcel in Fayette Township, property valued at $59,980.
Bruce D. Keeney to Rebecca Keeney et al, five acres in Rome Township, $3,675.
Elsea Inc., to William and Virginia Daniel, 3.19 acres in Fayette Township, $13,500.
Andrew J. and Bonnie B. Kelley to Brittany D. and Joseph V. Patterson, 13.28 acres in Lawrence Township, $310,000.
Maurice E. Boyle to LJT Holdings LLC, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $15,000.
Elias Colon Jr. and Deanna K. Colon to Jason and Shannon Adams, 94 acres in Windsor Township, $266,500.