Land transfers

Johnnie L. and Mary E. Bryant to Ralph Canterbury, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $35,798.

Paul and Rowena Mollett to Gary R. Fulton, two parcels in Ironton Annex, $197,500.

Rebecca D. Neal to Matthew S. Sparks, a parcel in Upper Township, $122,000.

Valley Diagnostic Laboratories Inc., to Craig M. Ripley, three parcels in Rome Township, $36,000.

Eddie J. Maynard to Robert A. and Jennifer M. Dearman, a parcel in Union Township, $199,000.

David Jason Development LLC to Thomas and Miranda Koster, a parcel in Perry Township, $8,000.

Kimberly K. Haas to Michael R. Brown, 1.86 acres in Perry Township, $41,000.

Linda A. Meyers to Thomas R. Hannan, four parcels in Chesapeake, $197,000.

