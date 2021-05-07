Land transfers
Robert Sheffey to Red Oak Real Estate LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $48,000.
Nancy A. Murphy to Arinn M. Gustin, two parcels in Ironton 2nd Ward, $164,000.
Cyclee and Michael Hastings to Jack Roe, four parcels in Rome Township, $130,000.
Diana Edwards to Craig Boyd, three parcels in Rome Township, $45,000.
Quicken Loans LLC to Robert A. Carter, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $49,900.
Cajale Enterprises LLC to Brandon T. and Lori Jo Morgan, a parcel in Coal Grove $112,000.
Sherry Tooley to Belinda J. and David G. Gilbert, two parcels in Fayette Township, $5,000.
Donald Scarberry to Stella Jones, a parcel in Union Township, $6,000.
Zachary S. and Courtney B. Jordan to Wanda J. Caldwell, a parcel in Union Township, $202,000.
Roberta F. Lovejoy to GWS Homes and Storage LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $80,000.
Mark A. Steenberg to Travis and Stacy Wise, a parcel in Fayette Township, $29,957.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance to Gary D. and Lois G. Johnson, 6.83 acres in Upper Township, $115,500.
Gerald J. and Mary E. Ferguson to Joshua and Irish Heflin, 2.84 acres in Lawrence Township, $289,750.
Shawn and Deanna Holliday to Bryan and Kristie Dickess, 1.42 acres in Perry Township, $425,000.
Richard W. and Christine Webb to Brandon T. and Victoria J. Hilton, two parcels in Perry Township, $115,000.
Carroll E. and Barbara J. Kellogg to Justin R. Bohaychuk, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $22,227.
Robert A. Heinz to Michael S. Summers, two parcels in Union Township, $110,000.
Molly Wilson to Kathleen M. Floyd, two parcels in Rome Township, $139,000.
Estate of Roger Abbott to David S. Redd et al., a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $29,000.
John D. Clarkson to Uchechuwku and Rachel Umeh, two parcels in Union Township, $160,000.
Gregory D. and Carla E. Prater to Jessica Runyon, four parcels in Rome Township, $150,000.
Ricky L. and Shanova L. Ray to Roger L. and Courtney D. Brooks, a parcel in Rome Township, $235,900.
Judy A. Layman to Jeffery Layman et al., a parcel in Fayette Township, property valued at $14,770.
David F. and Deborah S. Carter to Dennis and April Scarberry, a parcel in Windsor Township, $47,400.
Dustin Mays to Brandon and Hannah Hankins, 1.53 acres in Aid Township, $205,000.
Deanna J. Martin to LLB Properties LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $20,000.
Timothy R. Holbrook to Sarah Conley, three parcels in Union Township, $129,000.
Riley Development Co. Inc. to Kyle F. Chandler et al., a parcel in Union Township, $256,000.
Deborah K. Conley to Derek L. and Alisha R. Wilson, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $10,000.
Phillip Heald et al. to Bill Dingus, three parcels in Lawrence Township, $80,000.
Steven L. Cazad to Dorothy and Crystal Long, two parcels in Fayette Township, $35,700.