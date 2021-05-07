The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Land transfers

Robert Sheffey to Red Oak Real Estate LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $48,000.

Nancy A. Murphy to Arinn M. Gustin, two parcels in Ironton 2nd Ward, $164,000.

Cyclee and Michael Hastings to Jack Roe, four parcels in Rome Township, $130,000.

Diana Edwards to Craig Boyd, three parcels in Rome Township, $45,000.

Quicken Loans LLC to Robert A. Carter, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $49,900.

Cajale Enterprises LLC to Brandon T. and Lori Jo Morgan, a parcel in Coal Grove $112,000.

Sherry Tooley to Belinda J. and David G. Gilbert, two parcels in Fayette Township, $5,000.

Donald Scarberry to Stella Jones, a parcel in Union Township, $6,000.

Zachary S. and Courtney B. Jordan to Wanda J. Caldwell, a parcel in Union Township, $202,000.

Roberta F. Lovejoy to GWS Homes and Storage LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $80,000.

Mark A. Steenberg to Travis and Stacy Wise, a parcel in Fayette Township, $29,957.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance to Gary D. and Lois G. Johnson, 6.83 acres in Upper Township, $115,500.

Gerald J. and Mary E. Ferguson to Joshua and Irish Heflin, 2.84 acres in Lawrence Township, $289,750.

Shawn and Deanna Holliday to Bryan and Kristie Dickess, 1.42 acres in Perry Township, $425,000.

Richard W. and Christine Webb to Brandon T. and Victoria J. Hilton, two parcels in Perry Township, $115,000.

Carroll E. and Barbara J. Kellogg to Justin R. Bohaychuk, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $22,227.

Robert A. Heinz to Michael S. Summers, two parcels in Union Township, $110,000.

Molly Wilson to Kathleen M. Floyd, two parcels in Rome Township, $139,000.

Estate of Roger Abbott to David S. Redd et al., a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $29,000.

John D. Clarkson to Uchechuwku and Rachel Umeh, two parcels in Union Township, $160,000.

Gregory D. and Carla E. Prater to Jessica Runyon, four parcels in Rome Township, $150,000.

Ricky L. and Shanova L. Ray to Roger L. and Courtney D. Brooks, a parcel in Rome Township, $235,900.

Judy A. Layman to Jeffery Layman et al., a parcel in Fayette Township, property valued at $14,770.

David F. and Deborah S. Carter to Dennis and April Scarberry, a parcel in Windsor Township, $47,400.

Dustin Mays to Brandon and Hannah Hankins, 1.53 acres in Aid Township, $205,000.

Deanna J. Martin to LLB Properties LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $20,000.

Timothy R. Holbrook to Sarah Conley, three parcels in Union Township, $129,000.

Riley Development Co. Inc. to Kyle F. Chandler et al., a parcel in Union Township, $256,000.

Deborah K. Conley to Derek L. and Alisha R. Wilson, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $10,000.

Phillip Heald et al. to Bill Dingus, three parcels in Lawrence Township, $80,000.

Steven L. Cazad to Dorothy and Crystal Long, two parcels in Fayette Township, $35,700.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.