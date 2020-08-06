Dianna L. O’Leary et al to BB&T Properties LLC, 3.83 acres in Perry Township, $60,000.
James and Debra Hayes to Nicholas J. and Kayla D. Fulford, 5.09 acres in Mason Township, $125,000.
Stephen A. and Brenda L. McClanahan to Albert Earl, 3.87 acres in South Point, $42,000.
Brian K. Bremer et al to Franklin and Sheila Murphy, a parcel in Rome Township, $270,000.
Danny J. and Lorelei Holschuh et al to Caitlyn E. and Joseph Ehman, a parcel in Rome Township, $255,000.
Billy R. and Brenda Jude to Luke A. and April Mikolowski, a parcel in Fayette Township, $23,000.
William G. Hock and Franklin K. and Malissa R. Maynard, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $34,260.
Quality Care Nursing to White CAPS LLC, two parcels in South Point, property valued at $2,000.
James B. Carver to White CAPS LLC, a parcel in South Point, property valued at $3,230.
Wesley P. Hall to White CAPS LLC, a parcel in South Point, property valued at $4,800.
Wyatt Hall to White CAPS LLC, a parcel in South Point, property valued at $2,570.
David J. Freeman to White CAPS LLC, a parcel in South Point, property valued at $500.
Gallia Properties LLC to White CAPS LLC, a parcel in South Point, property valued at $2,860.
Douglas T Freeman to White CAPS LLC, a parcel in South Point, property valued at $7,300.
MVB Bank Inc., to Dale Foster, two parcels in Union Township, $6,500.
MVB to Park Avenue Real Estate, a parcel in Chesapeake, $135,000.
Ricky and Terri Browning to John and Adele Stark, three parcels in Rome Township, $290,000.
Deborah Wikoff to Johnda Gillispie, 1.63 acres in Elizabeth Township, $35,000.
Gregory S. and Tamara D. Scythes to Geraldine Hutchinson, three parcels in Perry Township, $133,000.
Maria McSweeney to Jayson S. and Celia N. Pine, a parcel in Rome Township, $288,000.
Estate of Robert E. Melba to Christina Karnes, two parcels in Fayette Township, $84,000.
Diana S. Beatty et al to Bethany Henry, two parcels in Rome Township, $125,000.
Christopher W. Osborne to Mark A. and Cynthia S. Christian, a parcel in South Point, $96,000.
Stephen C. Dick II et al to Jeffery J. and Jenna R. Adkins, a parcel in South Point, $197,500.
Estate of Laura White to JMC Real Estate Company LL, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $50,000.
Tommy J. Henson Jr. and Tiffany Henson to Nathan D. and Kayla A. Adkins, two parcels in Union Township, $266,100.
Estate of Whilelmine Smotheman to Ethan Black, a parcel in Rome Township, $127,000.
Charles E. Burgess to Jered W. Lively, 1.97 acres in Rome Township, $21,000.
Ray T. Dutey to Leann ad Timothy R. Wissman, 1.42 acres in Upper Township, property valued at $12,760.
Eileen Ashley to Michael B. Maxey et al, a parcel in Rome Township, $290,000.