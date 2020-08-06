Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Dianna L. O’Leary et al to BB&T Properties LLC, 3.83 acres in Perry Township, $60,000.

James and Debra Hayes to Nicholas J. and Kayla D. Fulford, 5.09 acres in Mason Township, $125,000.

Stephen A. and Brenda L. McClanahan to Albert Earl, 3.87 acres in South Point, $42,000.

Brian K. Bremer et al to Franklin and Sheila Murphy, a parcel in Rome Township, $270,000.

Danny J. and Lorelei Holschuh et al to Caitlyn E. and Joseph Ehman, a parcel in Rome Township, $255,000.

Billy R. and Brenda Jude to Luke A. and April Mikolowski, a parcel in Fayette Township, $23,000.

William G. Hock and Franklin K. and Malissa R. Maynard, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $34,260.

Quality Care Nursing to White CAPS LLC, two parcels in South Point, property valued at $2,000.

James B. Carver to White CAPS LLC, a parcel in South Point, property valued at $3,230.

Wesley P. Hall to White CAPS LLC, a parcel in South Point, property valued at $4,800.

Wyatt Hall to White CAPS LLC, a parcel in South Point, property valued at $2,570.

David J. Freeman to White CAPS LLC, a parcel in South Point, property valued at $500.

Gallia Properties LLC to White CAPS LLC, a parcel in South Point, property valued at $2,860.

Douglas T Freeman to White CAPS LLC, a parcel in South Point, property valued at $7,300.

MVB Bank Inc., to Dale Foster, two parcels in Union Township, $6,500.

MVB to Park Avenue Real Estate, a parcel in Chesapeake, $135,000.

Ricky and Terri Browning to John and Adele Stark, three parcels in Rome Township, $290,000.

Deborah Wikoff to Johnda Gillispie, 1.63 acres in Elizabeth Township, $35,000.

Gregory S. and Tamara D. Scythes to Geraldine Hutchinson, three parcels in Perry Township, $133,000.

Maria McSweeney to Jayson S. and Celia N. Pine, a parcel in Rome Township, $288,000.

Estate of Robert E. Melba to Christina Karnes, two parcels in Fayette Township, $84,000.

Diana S. Beatty et al to Bethany Henry, two parcels in Rome Township, $125,000.

Christopher W. Osborne to Mark A. and Cynthia S. Christian, a parcel in South Point, $96,000.

Stephen C. Dick II et al to Jeffery J. and Jenna R. Adkins, a parcel in South Point, $197,500.

Estate of Laura White to JMC Real Estate Company LL, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $50,000.

Tommy J. Henson Jr. and Tiffany Henson to Nathan D. and Kayla A. Adkins, two parcels in Union Township, $266,100.

Estate of Whilelmine Smotheman to Ethan Black, a parcel in Rome Township, $127,000.

Charles E. Burgess to Jered W. Lively, 1.97 acres in Rome Township, $21,000.

Ray T. Dutey to Leann ad Timothy R. Wissman, 1.42 acres in Upper Township, property valued at $12,760.

Eileen Ashley to Michael B. Maxey et al, a parcel in Rome Township, $290,000.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.