LAND TRANSFERS

Ryan and Terri Ashworth to Hannah A. Marcum et al, two parcels in Union Township, $198,000.

TRR Properties LLC. to Mike Ross et al, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $68,000.

Vicki and Robert G. Salyers to Shelby L. Johnson, a parcel in Perry Township, $68,000.

Rebecca S. and Charles Ross et al to Eddie and Karen Gillispie, a parcel in Rome Township, $4,000.

Bruner Land Co. to Adam Foit, two parcels in Mason Township, $58,900.

Joseph and Deorah Chinn to Richard A. Pennington et al, 4.3 acres in Fayette Township, $4,500.

Estate of Norman Baise to Rebecca Godfrey, a parcel in Union Township, $17,000.

Estate of Norman Baise to Carl Baise, a parcel in Union Township, $18,500.

Brian Milem to David Justin Associates LLC, two parcels in South Point, $91,308.

Aaron Maynard to Jessica Perdue, a parcel in South Point, $65,901.

Mary M. Jenkins et al to Cheryl A. Jenkins, two parcels in Rome Township, $20,000.

ESC Real Estate LLC to Michael B. Morgan, a parcel in Rome Township, $147,000.

Thomas and Stafonya D. Crabtree to Teresa E. Hoover, six parcels in Proctorville, $200,000.

Shane and Michelle Nida to Bradley C. Pike, a parcel in Union Township, $156,000.

Donald E. and Sheila Pennisten to Stephanie Chester et al, two parcels in South Point, $150,900.

Jack and Mary E. Ingles to Betty J. Ferguson, 1.74 acres in Windsor Township, $175,000.

Richard and Denise Red to Christopher E. and Robin G. Hardwick, two parcels in Rome Township, property valued at $101,370.

Robert Young to Tanya McComas, two parcels in Rome Township, $15,000.

Elizabeth Walters to Hope D. Collins, 1.29 acres in Perry Township, $125,000.

Paul C. and Rachel Colegrove to Roger K. and Barbara Colegrove, two parcels in South Point, $38,997.

Cannoan Inc., to Joshua Snyder, three parcels in Union Township, $1,000.

Mary J. Parsons to Eugene Howard et al, a parcel in Decatur Township, $12,000.

Marmies House LLC to Roger D. and Patricia Wilson, a parcel in Perry Township, $113,000.

Kristen P. Matney to Sue A. Vanderhoof, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $130,000.

The Frances M. Back Testamentary Trust to Staggs Rental 8065 LLC, a parcel in Rome Township, $60,000.

Samantha Bond to West Virginia Legacy Trust, two parcels in Fayette Township, $108,000.

Carroll E. and Patricia D. Ferris to James H. and Connie J. Nance, a parcel in Rome Township, $220,000.

Riley Development Co. Inc.., to Todd A. and Rhonda L. Boggs, a parcel in Union Township, $239,900.

Donald R. and Julie L. Collins to Nick Johnson, a parcel in Fayette Township, $152,000.

Bruner Land Co. to Rhonda G. and Charles R. Clark, 39.41 acres in Mason Township, $109,000.

Joyce A. Dalton to DAVA LLC, two parcels in Rome Township, $120,000.

