Cory Matthew Rhodes, 22, and Kayelynn Dawn Williams, 22, Proctorville.
Blake Raymond Kerstetter, 23, Proctorville, and Bailey Nicole Wallace, 24, Chesapeake.
Austin Rick Adkins, 23, and Melissa Rose Donahue, 22, Lincoln, West Virginia.
Zachary Gene Meadows, 36, and Brigette Elaine Duba, 31, Chesapeake.
Brandon Tyler Morgan, 20, and Lori Jo Hasenauer, 20, Coal Grove.
Russell Joseph Patrick Goslin, 29, Ironton, and Alyssa Dianne Thomas, 30, Coal Grove.
Christopher Thomas Abrams, 42, and Amanda Michelle Abrams, 36, Ironton.
Joseph Nathaniel Lee Haynes, 19, and Trista Raelynn Gallion, 18, Chesapeake.
Austin David Waugh, 20, and Allyson Marie Holbrook, 18, Willow Wood.
Michael W. Black, 26, and Olivia C. Bell, 26, Proctorville.
Jaran Oscar Bartoe, 31, and Shannon Rene Cox, 43, Chesapeake.
Gary John Koontz, 62, and Gailard Preston Runyon II, 48, South Point.
William Charles Grim, 41, and Heather Mae Stewart, 40, Proctorville.
Charles Leslie Banks Jr., 51, and Stephanie Ann Browning, 48, Chesapeake.
James Russell Fisher, 44, and Susan D. Roach, 47, Scottown.
Steven Roy Brewer, 28, and Jessica Kathleen Clark, 27, Proctorville.
Stephen Hersel Holley, 27, and Chelsea Danielle Setliff, 27, Milton.
Christopher Paul Gay, 42, South Point, and Lacey Elizabeth Lyons, 33, Ironton.
Elaine Fetters et al to Christopher L. Mullins, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $100,000.
Jason R. Guy to Kara Perkins, 1.91 acres in Upper Township, $130,000.
Morgan K. Thoman et al to Collin B. Damron, three parcels in Rome Township, $135,000.
Adam and Felicia Stewart to Timothy Grubbs et al, a parcel in Fayette Township, $8,000.
Matthew K. and Alexis S. McGrady to Bryce and Tiffany R. Adkins, two parcels in Rome Township, $134,500.
Tyler and Julie Walters to Jeffery L. and Kelli L. Underhill, two parcels in Ironton Annex, $379,000.
John H. and Shanna Kelly to Thomas and Judith Collins, 10.27 acres in Decatur Township, $72,000.
Randy L. Mullins to Thomas Plybon, 2.08 acres in Union Township, $35,000.
Janice Dilley to Kathy Kratzeberg, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $33,500.
Estate of Wesley F. Paulsen to James I. Ervin, 2.93 acres in Union Township, $111,000.
Tracy Bunch to Riley Development Co., a parcel in Rome Township, $20,000.
Stephen Orengo to David Heavner Jr., a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $15,000.
Sheila R. Coffman et al to Sheila Coffman, three parcels in Ironton 4th Ward and Ironton Annex, $40,000.
Donald J. Peck et al to Angela D. Lusher, five parcels in Chesapeake, $10,000.
Robert T. and Rebecca Heaberlin to Joshua A. Clifton, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $8,000.
James and Loletta Hoke to Neil R. and Susan M. Bouchillion, two parcels in Rome Township, $40,000.
John E. and Patricia L. Rowe to Michael and Erica Dray, 23.41 acres in Lawrence Township, $130,000.