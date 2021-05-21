The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Land transfers

Teresa M. Jenkins to Abbe Education Center & Staffing LLC, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $85,000.

Sue E. Laney to Wana G. Winkler, a parcel in Union Township, $30,000.

Donna L. and Jerry Galloway to Seth Galloway, a parcel in Rome Township, property valued at $6,050.

David Cornell to David Braxton et al., 44.16 acres in Rome Township, property valued at $350,000.

Jessica Fout et al. to Christopher A. Simons, 53.16 acres in Symmes Township, $94,000.

Samuel Wilson Jr. to Miranda L. Lewis, a parcel in Perry Township, property valued at $14,000.

James D. Morgan et al. to Bring It Back Properties LLC, a parcel in Union Township, $39,711.

Rich and Leah Blakeman to Brian and Angela Ross, 93.77 acres in Symmes Township, $170,000.

Jeffery S. Guy et al. to Tyrhone and Samantha Davis, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $58,500.

