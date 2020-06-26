Essential reporting in volatile times.

LAND TRANSFERS

JL Earl Holdings LLC to J. Scott Land Development LLC, 4.7 acres in Rome Township, $675,000.

Michael Kennedy to Martha Wilson life estate, 2.18 acres in Ironton 4th Ward, property valued at $49,580.

Hansell and Odra Baker to Darren K. and Tresa L. Baker, 28.1 acres in Rome Township, $125,000.

Roma M. McKenzie to Rachael M. Wyrick et al, a parcel in Fayette Township, $182,000.

Marvin E. Henson et al to Sabrina Watson, a parcel in Union Township, $20,000.

Thomas Plybon to Randy L. Mullins, 2.08 acres in Union Township, $35,000.

David M. and Brenda McComas to Carol L. Adams, a parcel in Rome Township, $165,000.

Robert L. and Shelli L. Morris to Jo Ellen Weber, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $500.

Randy and Regina L. Ferris to Terrell L. and Eleta R. Noble, two parcels in Fayette Township, $17,000.

James D. Bowman to Robert D. Brewer, 1.1 acres in Rome Township, $7,000.

Alpha and Christina Watts to Gregory A. and Angela Collins, two parcels in South Point, $218,000.

Mary L. Dutey-Amburgey et al to Kimberly A. Dutey, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, property valued at $47,500.

Steven and Ashleigh Elswick to Marjorie D. Owens, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $140,200.

Mark K. Mays et al to Betty L. and Hershel Pancake, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $115,000.

Robert R. and Lauren E. Lynd to Christopher Hurst, a parcel in Fayette Township, $234,500.

Riley Development Co. Inc., to Carl E. and Louise Riggs, a parcel in Union Township, $274,000.

Frank Weisenberger to Jason Barton, two parcels in Fayette Township, $70,000.

John S. Wylie to John and Eleanor S. Wylie, a parcel in Union Township, property valued at $39,795.

Jo Ellen Weber to Dakota and Lindsay Taylor, two parcels in Ironton 3rd Ward, $205,000.

Hershel R. and Betty L. Pancake to John M. and Donna K. Sheppard, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $110,000.

MUCU Mortgage LLC to Deann Raines, three parcels in Fayette Township, $32,500.

