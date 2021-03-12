The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IBEW No. 317 Federal Credit Union to Deborah Robinson, a parcel in Perry Township, $74,000.

Barbara A. Childers to James D. and Kelly D. Dement, a parcel in Rome Township, $92,000.

Riley Development Co. to Harry J. and Jill Goodman, a parcel in Union Township, $214,900.

Michael and Christi L. Walter to Cody and Whitni Walter, 4.08 acres in Washington Township, $11,000.

Donald J. Sheppard Jr. to JOBHUB 180 LLC, a parcel in Union Township, $77,500.

Harlan E. Cain to Raymond W. Meredith, a parcel in Union Township, $16,000.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance to Tonya S. Winn et al., a parcel in Hamilton Township, $10,000.

Scottie R. and Vicki L. Adkins to Billy and Autumn McGuire, 1.22 acres in Union Township, $32,820.

Ice Creek Company to Patriot Emergency Medical Services Inc., two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $1,000.

Courtney N. and Joshua Esque to Joshua and Meagan Fry, a parcel in South Point, $158,000.

David Justin Associated to James and Sharon Clay, a parcel in Perry Township, $14,000.

Sara A. Lambert to Kelley L. and Richard M. Crompton, a parcel in Union Township, $159,000.

Roger E. and Gwendolyn L. Wilson to Dylan M. and Summer N. Pelletier, three parcels in Union Township, $110,000.

Liberty Bank to James and Joni Hacker, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $35,000.

William R. and Wanda Enyart, two parcels in Perry Township, $30,000.

Carl R. and Diana L. Chapman et al., to Dana B. and Tuana J. Adams, two parcels in Rome Township, $184,500.

Claudia Farney to Jager S. Hardesty et al., a parcel in Rome Township, $125,000.

Alan and Sharri Butcher to KE3 Developments LLC, three parcels in Union Township, $65,000.

Pure Platinum Investments LLC to Sharen Clarke, a parcel in Chesapeake, $179,000.

Beverley K. Bryson to Rebecca J. and Jeffery C. Bowling, two parcels in Upper and Lawrence Townships, $149,000.

Sharolyn K. Nelson to Dennis L. and Nancy C. Akers, 4.31 acres in Elizabeth Township, $105,000.

William E. and Marlene Stapleton to Brenda G. and James C. Gallian, 3.68 parcels in Perry Township, $58,000.

Obie and Susan J. Mitchell to John S. Sipple, three parcels in Union Township, $79,091.50.

Sidney and Sadie Webb to Tam Tran, three parcels in Fayette Township, $54,500.

Schylar B. and Karen C. Fields to Seaton A. Munson, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $92,500.

