COAL GROVE, Ohio — Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities will be on the ballot for a levy to maintain and meet the increasing needs of children and adults in Lawrence County with developmental disabilities.
The levy is for 1.75 mill, which would cost $5.10 per month for the assessed value of a $100,000 property.
This new levy proposal is after a 2.5 mill levy for the agency was narrowly defeated in the November election. The term will be for five years.
“We didn’t want to put the same levy out there again,” says Steve Thompson, LCDD board member and finance chairman, who is also an accountant in the county. “We heard the concerns of several who petitioned for us to request another levy, but also acknowledged that the 2.5 mill levy was not successful. We came back with something that was less millage and for a shorter term.”
Julie Monroe, superintendent for the agency, says the LCDD has been working to get as much information out to voters as possible.
“We’ve answered questions, we’ve been transparent. The most important thing anyone can do at this point to support the levy is to go to the polls on March 17,” said Monroe.
Lawrence County DD provides services throughout the life span starting with Help Me Grow Early Intervention services for infants and toddlers birth through 2.
Open Door School, the board’s legacy program, has served students in Lawrence County with special needs for 59 years.
The Service and Support Administration (SSA) program provides assessment, linkage and referral services for children 3 years old through adulthood.
The program promotes community inclusion, health and safety, and access to high-quality, specialized services such as therapies and nursing services.
Additionally, proponents of the levy stress that levy dollars not only fund services, but are also an investment in the county.
“We are able to leverage our local tax dollars to draw down federal funding,” said Monroe. “In the last 5 years, over 32 million dollars was brought into the local economy to support services.”
Ken Dillon, a Lawrence County resident who owns seven parcels in the Proctorville and Athalia area, says he sees that the levy is important for the community and the people who live in it.
“I own a lot of property in the county and I pay taxes. After I’ve called and talked with several people from the board of DD, I can say that they’re a group that needs it,” says Dillon. “I’ve seen a sign saying seniors can’t afford this, but that doesn’t speak for me. I’m an 80-year-old senior and I whole-heartedly disagree, especially considering the amount (LCDD) is asking. This is about making sure that our community prospers; otherwise our community and its programs will eventually go away. There’s a bigger picture here.”
Prior to November, Lawrence County DD had not been on a ballot for any kind of levy since 2006 and hasn’t requested new millage since 1991. The agency’s expenses have steadily increased over the last 14 years, and despite significant reductions in the budget already, financial projections indicate it is necessary to return to the ballot.
“We understand more than most the unique struggles these individuals and their families face every day, said Monroe. Our team of dedicated staff and service providers have been there through the years, and we look forward to continuing on with what we do best — supporting people with developmental disabilities in living a life full of possibilities.”
For more information for voters about Lawrence County DD, visit www.lawrencedd.org.