COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Department of Developmental Disabilities has sold the Early Childhood Center on County Road 1 to help keep programs going for 500 county residents with developmental disabilities.
The sale provides money for the department and will bring some 80 to 90 jobs to Lawrence County, according to officials.
The department sold the 23,000-square-foot building for $1.4 million to the Autism Services Center of Huntington, according to Julie Monroe, superintendent of the developmental disabilities agency.
It was one of the actions the agency is taking since county voters rejected two levy proposals in the last year.
“We thought about leasing it out,” Monroe said. “It needed a new roof and some upgrades we couldn’t afford. The transition is a good thing for Lawrence County, specifically for those with autism and their families.”
The board overseeing the agency “is very pleased that the building will be used to benefit those with autism and other developmental disabilities, as we know firsthand how important this kind of service is in our area,” she said.
The money will go into the agency’s general fund and fend off concerns of budget deficits, she said.
“We have made a lot of cuts and laid off 10 employees,” she said. “We’ll make it through the year. We hope to be OK for the next few years.”
“We have made cuts in services, including transportation,” Monroe said. “School districts now are responsible for transportation. We have a responsibility to keep the doors open.”
The board operated a preschool out of the building in the Sheridan area, Monroe said. The Early Intervention Department housed there was relocated to the agency’s campus in Coal Grove, according to a news release.
The building, which opened in 1995, will continue to house the Lawrence County Early Childhood Academy and two Head Start programs, according to the release.
“It was a hard decision for the board,” said Debra Jones, board president. “We had to weigh the pros and cons of keeping it and possibly leasing space versus selling it. However, after considering the major repairs the building needed, including a roof replacement, we decided to sell the building.”
The building was a perfect fit for the Autism Services Center, according to Dr. Jimmie Beirne, the agency’s chief executive officer.
“We will be able to take 40 children off of our waiting list to begin services and bring 80 to 90 jobs,” Beirne said in a prepared release.
Anyone interested in working with children with autism and developmental disabilities can contact the autism center at 304-525-8014 or online at autismservicecenter.org.
Behavior technician positions require a high school diploma, but the staff will have access to training needed for certification, Beirne said.