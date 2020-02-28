COAL GROVE, Ohio — Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities is gearing up for the 2020 DD Awareness Month this March.
The county board will host several events for the community and the people and families it serves.
March is celebrated nationally as DD Awareness Month to highlight the contributions of the people with developmental disabilities as part of their communities. The activities are planned with the goal of encouraging the community to focus on the story of what makes each individual unique and how they live their lives.
The 21st annual Chili Fest and Craft Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on March 14. This year’s event will be held at South Point High School, a change in location from previous years’ events due to the increase in the amount of attendees and participants.
“The past several years, we’ve held the chili fest at Dawson Bryant High School. I’ve grown to love having it there and they’ve always been accommodating and fantastic hosts,” Tim Nunnery, director of communications and resource development for LCDD, said in a news release. “However, for the past two years, we’ve had attendance of over 700 people. Last year we ran out of ballots. We checked with South Point High School and they have a larger gym and cafeteria. This is also great because we can get out into other areas of the county, which is a testament to the fact that we serve the entire area.”
Nunnery said the event will also have a new voting system, which allows everyone in attendance to cast their vote for best chili without the need for a limited amount of ballots. Approximately 25 chili cookers and craft vendors have registered.
Open Door School will host a staff vs. students basketball event at 10 a.m. on March 2 at the school. Students will then participate in Dr. Seuss Day, which involves many learning activities revolving around the author’s beloved books.
As the board prepares to celebrate DD Month, Nunnery reminds the community of an important levy vote also happening during the primary election.
Nunnery said the agency has been working to make sure factual and truthful information is given to voters prior to the election.
“We’ve caught wind of some misconceptions, and in some cases simply inaccurate information,” Nunnery said in the release. “We’re trying to make sure we clear any of these notions up and that voters are informed the correct way — by hearing it directly from us rather than through hearsay.
“Lawrence County DD has worked hard to increase transparency and accountability, while maintaining our commitment to excellent service delivery for community members with developmental disabilities. Regarding our finances, we have multiple layers of oversight, including submitting cost reports to the state department of DD and being part of the county audit required annually by the state of Ohio.”
Nunnery said a town hall is scheduled for the South Point Community Center at 7 p.m. on March 9. The agency encourages anyone with questions to attend.
The levy will be an additional 1.75 mill levy, which will cost the owner of a $100,000 property a total of $5.10 per month.
Registration for chili entries and booth registration for crafters are now being accepted from public participants.
For more information about DD Awareness Month or to register for Chili Fest or Craft Show, call 740-532-7401 or visit their website at www.lawrencedd.org.