IRONTON -- This month three Lawrence County sites, including a new Ironton site, will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 18 – 25.
Area families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
This year, Lawrence County area residents hope to collect more than 3,000 shoebox gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
“I pack shoeboxes because it brings me closer to God,” said Ironton volunteer Buddy Bowman, who has participated in Operation Christmas Child for six years. “God used Operation Christmas Child to lead me to my home church, and I enjoy the blessing that I receive from it.”
LAWRENCE COUNTY-AREA COLLECTION SITES:
New this year, First Baptist Church, 304 5th St., Ironton:
- Monday, Nov. 18, 2–6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 19, 1- 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 21, 2-6 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 24, 12-2 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Union Baptist Church, 10109 Ohio 141, Kitts Hill, Ohio:
- Monday, Nov. 18, 6-8 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 19, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 20, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 21, 4:40-7:30 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 22, 6-8 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 24, 12-2 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 25, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Tri-State Worship Center, 901 Solida Road, South Point, Ohio:
- Monday, Nov. 18, 4-7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 19, 4-7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 20, 4-6 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 21, 4-7 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 22, 4-6 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 23, 12-3 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 24, 1-4 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 25, 11-1 p.m.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call Southern Ohio Area Team Area Coordinator Sherrie Klingaman at 740-395-6468, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
-30-
MEDIA NOTE: For complete media materials and high-resolution, downloadable photos, visit samaritanspurse.org/occnewsroom.