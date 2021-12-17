From left: Lawrence County Commission President Freddie Hayes, county EMS directors Mac Yates and Lori Morris, and Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday are pictured at the Tuesday, Dec. 14 commission meeting.
From left: Lawrence County EMS directors Mac Yates and Lori Morris, 2021 county EMT of the Year award winner Marco Bookhammer, 2021 county Paramedic of the Year award winner Rochelle Herring, 2021 county Advanced EMT of the Year award winner James McQuaid, county commissioner DeAnna Holliday and county commission president Freddie Hayes.
IRONTON — Lawrence County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is wrapping up its 10th year of service in the county, and was recognized at this week’s commission meeting on Tuesday.
“The commission is very proud of the fact that we have an award-winning EMS team here in Lawrence County,” Commissioner DeAnna Holliday said. “They are nationally recognized, and this year we’ve reached a milestone; the 10-year mark with EMS here in the county.”
Lawrence County launched its own EMS on Jan. 1, 2011, with prior services being provided through Southeast Ohio EMS.
“We started in 2011 and had right at 10,000 runs,” Lawrence County EMS director Lori Morris said. “This year, we’ve already passed 12,500 runs and still have a good part of the last month to go. EMS has really increased in the 10 years that we’ve been here, and we’re really proud of all of our employees.”
County EMS employees who have been there from the start were all given an award recognizing them for their service. Individual awards were also given to three employees for their work this year.
Those recognized for 10 years of service with county EMS include William Elliot, Earl Jenkins, Aaron Abner, Yvette Best, Evalyn DeLong, Micah Ellison, David Hamm, Brian Harrison, Emmett Jewell, Nathaniel Johnson, John McKinney II, James McQuaid, Vonda Sargent, David Zornes, Timothy McMaster, Bayli McDowell, Virgil Cole, Deloris Kleinman and Renee Rowe. Morris, along with other county EMS director Mac Yates, have also been with the county EMS since its start.
Following presentations of 10-year awards, Three EMS employees were also recognized with individual awards for their work this year. Receiving the 2021 EMT of the Year award was Marco Bookhammer, who works at the county’s Rock Hill station. Receiving the 2021 Advanced EMT of the Year award was James McQuaid, who works at the Proctorville station, and receiving the 2021 Paramedic of the Year award was Rochelle Herring, who works at the Ironton station.
“We just want to thank all of our employees because they’ve been with us, most of them, from the beginning. It takes all of our full-time and part-time employees to make this work,” Morris said. “And through the pandemic and everything, we just really appreciate every employee that we have, and we want to thank them for being a part of our team.”
