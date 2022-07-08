ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Brea Belville is looking for this year’s Lawrence County Fair to be more like normal after a down year in 2021 and no fair at all in 2020.
Belville, 18, of Ironton, has been bringing animal projects to the fair for 10 years and will be bringing two market rabbits to the 2022 fair, which starts Saturday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds and continues through Saturday, July 16.
Belville is one of some 250 students bringing animal projects to the 2022 fair, said Rachel Fraley, extension educator and 4-H youth development instructor for Ohio State University’s extension service in Ironton.
“We’re getting pretty well back to normal,” Fraley said earlier this week. “We’re going back to pre-covid days.”
About 100 families will camp out at the fairgrounds during the week, she said.
Belville, who plans to attend Marshall University this fall seeking a degree in business and finance, is more than ready for this year’s animal sales, which start at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16.
She went out and talked to 35 people seeking support for this year’s sale.
“It’s nice to see a new generation coming in with their animal projects,” she said.
Activities at this year’s fair include a demolition derby at 6 p.m. Saturday; a truck and tractor pull at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 10; another demolition derby at 6 p.m. Monday, July 11; and a fire show by the Cincinnati Circus at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12.
FTC Wrestling will be on hand at the grandstand at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. A monster truck show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14. The Diamond J. Ranch Rodeo will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, July 15 and another demolition derby is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16.
Dozens of other performances are scheduled throughout fair week, along with 4-H and OSU extension exhibits and livestock sales. There will also be carnival rides and games and plenty of fair food.
Admission is $10 per day; $5 for those 65 and older with proper identification. Daily parking costs $5. A membership ticket for all eight days at the fair costs $45, and a parking pass for the fair week costs $20.
