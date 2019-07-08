PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Fair is now in full swing with a week full of family fun events.

The fair opened Saturday. Events this weekend included a lawnmower derby, a hot wheels derby for younger riders, and truck and tractor pulls.

Monday night's feature is the "Monday Night Massacre" demolition derby at the grandstand, which starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday is "Circus Family Day" with three shows at noon, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday will also have face painting, balloons and "Monkey Man."

Wednesday's main event is the Tug-A-Truck Showdown; Thursday is monster truck racing; and Friday will be the rodeo, all starting at 7 p.m.

The fair wraps up Saturday with another Power Wheels derby at 4:30 p.m., a lawnmower derby at 5 p.m. and the derby blowout with a total payout of $20,000 beginning at 6 p.m.

Admission is $10 per day; 65 and older $5 with proper ID; and daily parking costs $5. A membership ticket for all eight days at the fair costs $45, and a parking pass for the fair week costs $20. Rides and grandstand events are free with admission.

The fair is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

