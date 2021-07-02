ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — After missing last year, the Lawrence County Fair will be back July 10 to 17, according to Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr.
“We’ll be back about 85 percent,” Hayes said of the activities that normally occur at the fair. “We’ll have animal sales, three derbies and a petting zoo.”
The fair along Ohio Route 243 and County Road 107 at the fairgrounds was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some 200 Lawrence County youths will bring some 300 animal projects to the fair this year, said Rachel Fraley, 4-H educator at the Ohio State University extension service in Lawrence County. Another 100 projects also will be part of the fair this year, she said.
“There are many exciting 4-H events going on throughout our county, and we are so very thankful for the volunteers and community members who make things happen for our youths,” Fraley said. “As we are quickly approaching the fair, club members are actively working to complete their 2021 projects.”
While there will be no big-name performers, there will be a petting zoo, pony rides and pig races each day, according to the extension service.
The fair opens at 7 a.m. Saturday, July 10. Events that day include a Power Wheels Derby at the grandstand at 5:30 p.m. and a demolition derby at 6 p.m.
Opening ceremonies and crowning of fair queens is set for 1 p.m. Sunday. A truck and tractor pull is set for 6 p.m. Sunday. A lawn mower derby is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday. The Cincinnati Circus will have a fire show at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Ohio Valley Wrestling is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday. A monster truck rally is set for 7 p.m. Thursday. The Diamond J. Ranch rodeo is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
The large market animal sales for steers, lambs, goats hogs, rabbits and chickens is set to start at 10 a.m. Saturday. A lawn mower derby is set for 5:30 p.m. while a demolition derby is set for 6 p.m.
Daily admission is $10, while season tickets are $40. Parking is $5 per car. Rides will be open for the week starting Saturday, July 10.
Lawrence County 4-H members have been meeting for weeks to get ready for the fair.