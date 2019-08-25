IRONTON — Twenty-nine people were indicted last week by a Lawrence County grand jury on charges ranging from felonious assault to aggravated possession of drugs.
Two inmates at the Lawrence County Jail, Spanish M. Smith, 29, of Proctorville, and a co-defendant, Shawnell E. Wilson, 25, of South Point, were indicted on charges of felonious assault and assault of a deputy Lawrence County jailer last June 13.
They were indicted earlier this year on drug charges, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson. The drug case against Smith is set for trial next month, Anderson said.
Other indictments include:
n Robert Ray, 48, of Ohio 93, Ironton, was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, tampering with evidence, two counts of abduction, two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and a misdemeanor charge of assault.
n Christopher J. Douglas, 35, of Private Drive 350, South Point, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
n Cheryl Jarrell, 36, of the 100 block of Thomas Street, Proctorville, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
n William D. French, 40, of County Road 57, South Point, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and possession of 5.28 grams of fentanyl.
n Ronald Lee Patrick, 53, of Township Road 616, South Point, was indicted on six counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and single counts of having weapons while under disability and receiving stolen property. The indictment also seeks to confiscate three weapons and $2,429.
n Melissa A. Frederick, 51, of Township Road 616, South Point, was indicted on two counts of complicity to trafficking in drugs.
n Roy G. Bentley, 53, of County Road 56, Ironton, was indicted on two counts of theft and one count of identity fraud.
n Scott D. Christian, 40, of Ohio 650, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking in meth and aggravated possession of drugs.
n Nathaniel J. Delong, 41, of County Road 15, South Point, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance.
n Jimmie O'Field, 60, of County Road 3, Chesapeake, was indicted on a felony charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
n Russell A. Severance, 53, of the 800 block of South 6th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
n Shaquille M. Hayes, 27, of Columbus, was indicted on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
n Treven Frazier, 30, of the 900 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence.
n Brandy Michelle Hinds, 26, of the 700 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of theft from a person in a protected class.
n Jordan S. Howell, 23, of Brubaker Drive, South Point, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear.
n Shane D. Taylor, 28, of the 500 block of North 5th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear.
n Tracy J. McDonald, 49, of Township Road 1391, Chesapeake, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
n Jason Ray Adkins, 37, of County Road 59, Chesapeake, was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.
n Danny K. Blankenship, 47, of Jefferson Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
n Thomas G. Clay, 34, of Patriot, Ohio, was indicted on two counts of criminal non-support.
n Travis E. Johnson, 37, of Ridgeway Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin.
n David A. Jackson, 38, of Ridgeway Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth.
n Jason J. Turner, 38, of Daisy Drive, Proctorville, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and possession of heroin.
n Amanda L. Pyles, 44, of Township Road 1110, Proctorville, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and aggravated possession of drugs.
n Jeremy C. Leibee, 40, of Erwin Road, Ashland, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
n Sarah M. Hindman, 33, of Orchard Drive, South Point, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
n Jerry J. Dawson Jr., 38, of Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.