IRONTON — More than a dozen people have been indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury. The lesser felony charges generally don’t end up with prison sentences.
Kenneth R. Daniels, 22, of Township Road 1105, Proctorville, was charged with possession of a compound containing fentanyl and aggravated possession of meth.
Brandon Austin Pruitt, 20, of Private Drive 2560, Kitts Hill, was charged with having unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Sarah M. Huffman, 42, of Township Road 1186, South Point, was charged with identity fraud and theft.
James H. Keefover II, 29, of Township Road 1043, Chesapeake, was charged with assault on a peace officer, grand theft, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving on a suspended license and resisting arrest.
David M. Justice, 54, of Township Road 1110, Ironton, was charged with trespass in a habitation.
Tanner B. Howard, 23, of Township Road 1186, South Point, was charged with domestic violence with a prior conviction.
Jason Lee Adkins, 41, of Branchland, West Virginia, was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Heather J. Ratliff, 38, of County Road 36, Chesapeake, was charged with failure to appear.
Dangelo L. Hairston, 30, of Jackson, Ohio, was charged with harassment with a bodily substance and resisting arrest.
Hannah E. White, 23, of the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue, Huntington, was charged with possession of cocaine.
Kimberly L. Moore, 42, of the 900 block of Harrison Street, Ashland, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Charles M. Martin, 34, of the 200 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments.
Ellen C. Miller, 42, of Township Road 1403, South Point, was charged with aggravated possession of meth, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.
John A. McCabe, 66, of the 1900 block of Mesa Court, Ironton, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
