The following people were indicted this week by a Lawrence County grand jury.

  • Charles Michael Brown, 34, of Marion Pike, Coal Grove, was charged with trafficking and possession of 215.32 grams of marijuana. A co-defendant, Michael A. Bailey, 35, of the 300 block of Ridgeway Street, Coal Grove, faces similar charges.
  • Joshua Ray Barnett, 29, of the 1100 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of trafficking in fentanyl and two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth.
  • David L. Rickey Jr., 45, of Coal Bank Hollow, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
  • Daryl Raymond Bryant, 38, of High Street, Coal Grove, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear.
  • Nathaniel Blankenship, 41, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear.
  • Timothy L. Henry, 32, of Pike Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
  • Russell B. Carrier, 53, of Hurricane, West Virginia, was indicted on two counts of theft and two counts of forgery.
  • Jonathan W. Rayburn, 35, of the 800 block of South 2nd Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of harassment by an inmate and assault on a peace officer.
  • James C. Brammer, 47, of Gray Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
  • Brandon L. Ainsworth, 28, of the 1600 block of Karin Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth.
  • Robert L. Devaney Jr., 34, of Riveria Drive, Lesage, West Virginia, was charged with possession of heroin.
  • Heather J. Ratliff, 37, of County Road 36, Chesapeake, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and driving while under the possession of alcohol or drugs.
  • Joshua M. Hay, 24, of Township Road 1336, South Point, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
  • Comfort L. Goody, 23, of Township Road 297, Ironton, was charged with possession of heroin.
  • Garrett S. Epling, 32, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
  • Michael S. Sharp, 46, of the 2500 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of felony domestic violence.
  • Jessica N. Lawless, 29, of County Road 15, Chesapeake, was indicted on a charge of felony theft.
  • William F. Allen Jr., 33, of Olive Hill, was indicted on a charge of possession of suboxone.

An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.

