IRONTON — A Lawrence County grand jury on Monday returned 20 indictments on charges ranging from drug trafficking to theft, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Dewey Dexter Nance, 43, of Private Drive 3367, South Point, was indicted on a charge of aggravated trafficking in 17.5 grams of meth, aggravated possession of drugs and having weapons while under disability (being a felon in possession of a firearm). The grand jury also seeks to confiscate $490 in cash Nance had in his possession when arrested last month.
In unrelated indictments:
Bruce J. Marsh, 29, of Township Road 303, Proctorville, was charged with grand theft of a 2003 Lexus, receiving stolen property (firearms), having weapons while under a disability and burglary.
Jeannie G. Bowling, 34, of Harlan, Kentucky, was charged with aggravated trafficking of 6.5 grams of meth in the vicinity of a school and aggravated possession of drugs.
John D. Murrell, 56, of Private Drive 1281, Ironton, was indicted on charges of burglary and theft of a 2012 Econoline van.
Jason Edward Fielder, 40, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and a co-defendant, Shaye L. Fielder, 28, of Morgantown, both were charged with tampering with evidence, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and misdemeanor charges of criminal damaging and criminal trespassing.
Marc A. Mascuzzio, 46, of Back Road, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was charged with having weapons while under disability.
Adam Ainsworth, 59, of the 1600 block of Karin Street, Ironton, was charged with illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.
Steven K. Lindsey, 26, of Township Road 1057, Proctorville, was charged with illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.
John D. Richendollar, 33, of the 600 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, was charged with trafficking in heroin and aggravated trafficking in crystal meth.
Tina R. Hoffman, 49, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with failure to appear.
Jennifer M. Carpenter, 36, of Township Road 1317, South Point, was charged with felony theft.
Robert A. Stevens, 42, of Beaver, Ohio, was charged with attempted burglary.
David L. Rickey, 45, of Coal Bank Hollow, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of meth and resisting arrest.
Donald L. Craft, 51, of County Road 16, Pedro, was charged with felony theft.
David D. Valentine, 59, of the 300 block of North 7th Street, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Scott M. Jenkins, 21, of the 2400 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, was charged with possession of heroin and aggravated possession of meth.
Dale L. Turner, 45, of Township Road 268, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Jimmie R. Morris, 57, of Carla Drive, Ashland, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. The grand jury also seeks to confiscate $842 Morris had in his possession when he was arrested.
Leslie E. Wright, 37, of Cannonsburg Road, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and aggravated possession of meth.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.