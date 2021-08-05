Members and guests of the Lawrence County Historical Society enjoy a pie-baking contest at the Lawrence County Museum on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Black Bear Bakery’s chocolate pie won the local bakery division, while Floye Cooke's raspberry pie won the amateur division.
Photos courtesy of Alyssa Ratliff-Cox | Cox Photography
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Ohio Historical Society and Museum hosts several events throughout the year, but a recent event had a tasty twist that was literally sweet as pie.
The museum hosted a Pie-Baking Contest — with divisions for both a local retail bakery and home bakers — on Saturday, July 24.
Five local bakeries competed in the pie contest: Ironton Food Fair, Tipton’s Traditions, Sugar and Spice, Dave’s Bakery and Black Bear Bakery.
There were 13 pies entered in the amateur division from Jennie Cassity, Floye Cook, Lexi Lawson, Kay Rader, Jean Butler, Virginia Smith, Alicia Fraley, Bonnie Ford Holmes, Judene Love, Christine Hunt, Mary Rose and Carolyn Hopper.
The lucky job of judging the pies went to Tommie Lintner, Terri Belcher and Ironton Mayor Samuel Cramblit.
“Judging this competition was not an easy task. All the pies were delicious and beautifully made,” Alicia Fraley wrote in a recemt news release.
After carefully examining every pie, the judges named Black Bear Bakery’s chocolate pie the winner of the local bakery division. In the amateur division, Floye Cooke, of Kitts Hill, won with her raspberry pie. After the judging was complete, all 40 guests were invited to enjoy slices of the pies.
For more information about the historical society and museum and its other events, contact the museum at 740-532-1222 between 1 until 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
