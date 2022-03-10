IRONTON -- 2022 is shaping up to be a busy year for the Lawrence County Historical Society, which has released its 2022 calendar of events.
With its motto of "Preserving the Past for the Future," the historical society -- based at the Lawrence County Museum, 506 S. 6th St., Ironton -- is working to keep the county's rich history alive and thriving for today and tomorrow. Along with its annual events, the society also offers a treasure trove of historical information, records, stories and even genealogical help on its website, https://lawcomuseum.org/.
The museum welcomes partnerships with community organizations and can provide museum speakers to make presentations at various community events. If interested, contact Nicole Cox at 740-646-4104.
The museum wants community members to know that all museum events are appropriate for people of all ages and are handicapped accessible when possible. Masks are encouraged but not required, social distancing is recommended, and participants at events and the museum are required to be respectful of historic artifacts and each other.
The following events will all take place at the museum on South 6th Street, unless otherwise noted. More events could be added at later dates, so check the museum's website often.
Lawrence County Historical Society 2022 Events
April 3: Opening Day; museum open from 1-4 p.m. The day will honor Capt. Dean Gilfillan and other notable veterans from Lawrence County.
May 14: Spring Tea, 2 p.m. at the museum. Seating is limited. Cost is $25 per ticket. For tickets, contact Event Chair Kay Rader at 740-534-9477.
July 16: Pie Social at the Museum, 2 p.m. The pie contest and social gathering is free and open to the public. Submit a pie for judging, and you could win a plaque for first place. There will also be a category for businesses. Event Chair Alicia Fraley.
Aug. 13: Community Sing Along at the Museum – Honoring Sharon Bradshaw, 2 p.m. Event is free and open to the public. It’s also Event Chair Kay Rader’s birthday, so stop by to wish her a very happy birthday!
Sept. 24: Ghost Walk, 5-7 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery, advertising in conjunction with Ironton aLive’s Wine Festival. Free, open to the public, programs available to purchase and raffles/giveaways. Event Chair Nicole Cox.
Oct. 8: Harvest Festival plus Bean Dinner, noon at the museum. Event is free and open to the public. The museum is offering vendor space, and is seeking musicians and bands for live entertainment. Event Chair Peggy Karshner.
Nov. 19: Christmas Tea, 2 p.m. at the museum. Seating is limited. For tickets, $25 each, contact Event Chair Kay Rader at 740-534-9477.
Dec. 3: Historic Downtown Church Walk, 5 p.m. Starts at First Baptist Church; visit eight churches, end at museum for refreshments. Free, open to the public. Event Chair Nicole Cox.