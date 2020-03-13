IRONTON — Lawrence County is joining a lawsuit by the state of Ohio in settlement negotiations and litigation with the drug manufacturers and distributors of opioids.
“The state is in a stronger position,” said Dr. Colton Copley, a county commissioner. “The state is scheduled to go to court in October. It’s our best chance for the county to recoup some of the money we’ve spent” in the opioid crisis.
The board on Tuesday adopted a resolution announcing its intention to join with the state in what is being called the OneOhio plan. The county filed its suit in federal court in the Southern District of Ohio in 2018. The resolution calls for the county to join with the state and other counties seeking to hold opioid manufacturers and distributors accountable.
“It’s better to be in the front of the line than to fight on individually,” Copley said Thursday.
It is the opinion of the commissioners that the county is more likely to receive a favorable resolution to the civil litigation by joining with the state and other local governments in the national prescription opioid litigation, according to the resolution.
“We want our individual needs met,” said Commission President DeAnna Holliday. “We have to take extra measures to insure our individual needs are met. This is truly a recovery effort.”
“The majority of our jail cost is due to the opioid crisis,” Holliday said. There are other costs, too, like court costs and the cost of sending out ambulance crews to use Narcan to respond to overdose calls, she said.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday that local governments encompassing more than two-thirds of the state’s population have signed onto the OneOhio plan. They represent nearly 10 million Ohioans, according to a news release.
“I am pleased that Ohio’s communities have agreed to come together as OneOhio,” DeWine said in the prepared release. “It’s a simple concept, but when we are united, we are stronger. OneOhio puts us in the best position to face the drug companies that did so much to destroy lives and communities when they got Ohioans hooked on their highly addictive products.”
The plan calls for 30 percent of the funding to be set aside for communities, 15 percent for the state and 55 percent to be set aside for the creation of a statewide foundation that will develop and oversee the funding of short-term and long-term planning that local communities need to continue to address the crisis, according to the release.