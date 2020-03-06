PROCTORVILLE — The Lawrence County Land Bank will host a meeting from 10 until 11 a.m. today, Friday, March 6, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, 32 Township Road 1225, Proctorville.
The purpose of the meeting is for the Land Bank to inform the public of both residential and commercial properties that are currently available for purchase in Lawrence County.
The Lawrence County Land Bank is an Ohio not-for-profit corporation that acquires abandoned, un-utilized or blighted properties, through tax foreclosure of delinquent lands, property donations and limited property purchases with the goal of redeveloping those properties to revitalize Lawrence County.
The Land Bank is also seeking contractors with experience in both new home builds and home rehabilitation contractor. It is also in need of contractors for demolition, landscaping, property maintenance, tree removal and tree trimming, hyrdoseeding, asbestos sampling and abatement, environmental, and cleanup/debris removal. Interested contractors are encouraged to attend the meeting to learn about redevelopment opportunities of vacant lots and lands, owned by the Lawrence County Land Bank.
Those who are unable to attend the meeting, but wish to bid on property or apply for an approved contractor and would like the forms should email their request to mmckenzie@lawrencegov.org or tschneider@lawrencegov.org.
Learn more about the Lawrence County Land Bank by visiting