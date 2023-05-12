IRONTON — The Lawrence County Museum will have some special events coming up this weekend and next week.
The museum is open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be a spring tea at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the museum. Kay Rader is organizing the event. Cost is $25 per person.
Next week is National Police Week, and the museum will be open Monday, May 15, from 1 to 4 p.m., said Sue Lunsford, a member of the museum board. The museum will be open again next weekend.
The museum will have some displays of events that took place in Lawrence County over the years.
One of those concerns a jail break in December of 1966 that took the life of Ironton Police Chief Walter Gene Markel. A sheriff’s deputy was wounded and there were hostages taken before the two escapees were captured, said Lunsford.
“I was working at the courthouse at the time,” Lunsford said. “They had all the employees stay away from the windows.”
