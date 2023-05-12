The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — The Lawrence County Museum will have some special events coming up this weekend and next week.

The museum is open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be a spring tea at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the museum. Kay Rader is organizing the event. Cost is $25 per person.

