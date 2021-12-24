IRONTON — The Lawrence County Commission passed the county’s 2022 budget earlier this month, which includes an approximate 8% increase across the board, commissioner DeAnna Holliday said.
The county budget for next year currently sits at $94.6 million.
“We are proud to say that Lawrence County is in the best fiscal health that it has been in many decades. We owe recognition to all officeholders in Lawrence County that have proven to be fiscally responsible with the county’s funds,” Holliday said. “And so, we’re very proud of the budget that we’re passing. All departments were funded to their needs, and we continue to work together in a collaborative approach to make sure that Lawrence County will continue to be successful.”
Holliday said the primary reason for the increase of next year’s budget is a steady growth of the sales-tax revenue.
“That’s the driving force of our revenue,” she said. “And we’ve also had good fiscal management of budgets throughout the county.”
Carryover from 2021 accounts for nearly 20% of the 2022 county budget.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Auditor and county administrator Chris Kline said he agrees with Holliday on the budget being in the best shape that it has been in quite some time.
“I can’t stress enough how much better off the county is financially with our current set of commissioners working so well with our other office holders,” he said. “Everyone has taken a conservative approach, and we are much better off for it.”
In other action, the commission:
Approved appropriations/transfers under $50,000 dated Dec. 14, 2021, submitted by the county administrator.
Approved appropriations over $50,000 dated Dec. 14, 2021, submitted by the county administrator.
Re-appointed Mike Gore to the Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities Board. This will be Gore’s second four-year term.
Received and filed the November 2021 Lawrence County EMS reports.
