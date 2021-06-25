IRONTON — The Lawrence County Probate-Juvenile Court has been awarded two technology grants totaling $279,478.31 from the Ohio Supreme Court, according to a news release.
The grants will be used to upgrade recording equipment and case management software, according to Robin Heaberlin, chief deputy clerk for the probate-juvenile court.
“These upgrades would not have been possible without the Supreme Court’s funding,” said Patricia Sanders, county juvenile-probate judge. “The costs for the upgrades were well above what the court could financially afford on its own, and these grants do not have to be repaid.”
The improvements will increase the efficiency of court operations, according to Sanders.
New case-management software will increase public access to the court, according to a news release.
The probate-juvenile court currently is the only court in the county where the clerk’s office does not have an online footprint, according to the release.
The website being developed will allow the public access to access certain public records, according to the release. Once it is up and running, the court will be able to start accepting e-filings in certain cases, according to the release.
“I am excited about the increased technological capabilities these grants will provide Probate-Juvenile Court,” Sanders said. “The ability of the public to access information about the court online will allow for greater transparency, and the ability of the court to share important information about general operations and expectations for parties and attorneys will improve the efficiency of daily operations.”
The improvements to the recording equipment will begin immediately, Heaberlin said. The case-management system software training and website improvements will take about a year, she said.
“I am beyond grateful for these grants,” Sanders said. “I am blessed to have staff who worked diligently gathering the information needed for the applications.” Sanders also thanked J.T. Holt, an Ironton lawyer, who filed the grant applications last March.
“I do not operate alone,” Sanders said. “Only with the teamwork of my entire staff and others has this opportunity been possible.”