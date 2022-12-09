The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — Lawrence County has been awarded $500,000 to tear down 18 buildings throughout the county, including the closed Open Door School building along Lorain Street in Ironton, according to county Treasurer Tresa Baker.

The county applied for the state funds earlier this year and was awarded money to demolish 18 buildings. Sixteen of the buildings have been torn down, and one residential home and the former Open Door School remain to be demolished with funds awarded in 2022, Baker said.

