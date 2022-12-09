IRONTON — Lawrence County has been awarded $500,000 to tear down 18 buildings throughout the county, including the closed Open Door School building along Lorain Street in Ironton, according to county Treasurer Tresa Baker.
The county applied for the state funds earlier this year and was awarded money to demolish 18 buildings. Sixteen of the buildings have been torn down, and one residential home and the former Open Door School remain to be demolished with funds awarded in 2022, Baker said.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced earlier this week that funds had been awarded across the Buckeye State to tear down 2,200 buildings to make way for new economic development and housing opportunities, according to a news release.
The money was awarded through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, according to the release.
Lawrence County’s Land Bank applied for and received the funds, Baker said. The program is administered locally by the land bank board, which includes Baker, County Commissioners DeAnna Holliday and Colton Copley, Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit and Tony Sites, an Upper Township trustee.
“We’re not just tearing down dilapidated buildings, we’re helping to make communities across the state better places to start a business, raise and family and build a bright future,” DeWine said in a prepared release.
Lawrence County was one of 13 counties to receive additional program funding totaling $35.3 million to cover expenses in excess of the initial grants, according to the release.
Once the former Open Door School in South Ironton is razed, the county will have an entire block set aside for development, Baker said.
The city of Ironton received funds in the program to tear down six structures, she said.
